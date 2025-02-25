LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS / Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights

JANUARY 27, 2025, work session

Present were Vice President Gabe Crenshaw, Dan Heintz, Jodi Sourini, and Phil Trimble. President Malia Lewis attended virtually. Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby was also present. Because President Lewis was attending virtually, Vice President Crenshaw called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. and adjourned it at 9 p.m.

Annual compliance with nutritional standards

AVI team members Anjali Rosedale, resident director; Stefanie Tuma, district manager; and Miranda Petrigash, registered dietitian, reported on the district’s compliance with state nutritional standards governing food and beverages for sale on school premises. [AVI Foodsystems is a food service company.] Ms. Petrigash said all district menus comply with the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. The district receives an additional nine-cent reimbursement for lunches that comply with federal rules.

In the 2025-2026 school year, all menus will be in compliance with the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services July 2024 changes, which reduce added sugar (particularly for breakfasts) and sodium and require 80 percent whole grains.

Board members expressed satisfaction with the food options and noted that the students have been pleased with their options.

College, workforce, and military readiness

Director of College and Career Readiness Robert Swagger, Assistant Director of College and Career Readiness Kristin Riley, College Readiness Counselor Tiesha McEwen, and Career and Technical Education (CTE) Coordinator Michelle Phelps reported. The goal is to prepare students to become responsible citizens, succeed in college and career, and have a post-graduation plan.

The state has implemented a college, career, workforce, and military readiness (CCWMR) measure that will be rated for the first time on the district report card in 2025. The measure has 11 components that will be evaluated separately from the current report card. The schools will be rated based on the percentage of students who achieve at least one of the 11 readiness measures:

Earn a remediation-free score [i.e., minimum for college readiness] on the SAT or ACT.

Earn one of the six state-deﬁned honors diplomas.

Earn a minimum score of three on at least three AP (Advanced Placement) exams.

Earn at least 12 industry-recognized credentials in a single career ﬁeld.

Earn at least 12 college credits.

Provide evidence of military enlistment.

Complete a pre-apprenticeship program.

Be accepted into a pre-apprenticeship program after high school.

Complete an apprenticeship program.

Achieve proﬁciency on at least three technical assessments in a single or career pathway.

Earn the Ohio Means Jobs Readiness Seal and 250 hours of work-based learning.





The district guides students through these measures to ensure post-graduation success. Preliminary data show a graduation rate for four- and five-year students in 2024 of 90.2 percent and 95.7 percent, respectively. Currently, 341 students are enrolled in a college credit-plus course. Multiple programs are underway to increase the number of students pursuing an associate degree from Tri-C. In 2024, 158 AP students had scores of at least three. The district now offers a new AP course for African American history. In 2024, CTE students numbered 338, and the CTE graduation rate was 98.4 percent. CTE teachers have been encouraged to improve documentation of students’ work-based learning experiences and credential completion.

FAFSA submission assistance

The district has provided multiple opportunities for students to receive help submitting the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Completing the FAFSA highly correlates with college attendance. As of September 2024, the district FAFSA completion rate was 60.9 percent. Staff reach out to students who express interest in college, and FAFSA workshops take place every Wednesday at the high school. In 2024, 336 graduates enrolled in college in the first or second year after graduation. Efforts are made to work with students after graduation to help them obtain financial assistance and prepare them to enter college and pursue careers.

Post-Secondary and Career Expectations (PACE)

In collaboration with other first-ring schools, the district has revised the PACE framework to incorporate Ohio’s latest graduation requirements and the CCWMR measures, with a focus on equity and access for underserved students. This framework has been embedded into curriculum planning, Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) initiatives, work-based learning opportunities, and OhioMeansJobs Readiness Seal attainment.

The district has introduced instant admission days: when a college representative visits the school, students who have completed their admission applications have the opportunity to receive instant admission. Multiple financial aid and college application nights for families are scheduled throughout the year. A jobs, trades, and career family night is scheduled for Feb. 25. Military branch recruiters come to the high school monthly to assist students with armed services enlistment applications.

Community partnership reports

College Now Greater Cleveland. Alicia Jordan, College Now manager of advising programs and services and Heights site director, provides support for GEAR UP and Educational Talent Search (TRIO) programs. She helps implement state and federal funds awarded to assist income-eligible and first-generation college students achieve college and career goals. She works with students who will graduate in 2027 and 2028.

Akiya James and Lucas Biniewski, College Now college and career advisors, also work with the district to implement GEAR UP grants to help income-eligible and first-generation students prepare for college and success. Ms. James works with graduating classes 2028 and 2029 at Roxboro and Monticello middle schools. Her program provides individual and group engagement opportunities to help students and their families focus on their futures. The program offers opportunities to visit local colleges, gain exposure to different professions, and attend other enrichment programs. Mr. Biniewski works at the high school and Roxboro Middle School with GEAR UP and TRIO. His program provides career exposure and classroom content on college culture. He organizes career days and helps student complete college and FAFSA applications. Students can continue to receive services from TRIO when they are in college. College Now also offers scholarships to eligible students and programing for classroom teachers.

Youth Opportunities Unlimited. Craig Dorn, president and CEO of Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU) and a CHUH alumnus, reported on YOU programming. A non-profit organization, YOU’s mission is to help youth pursue economic self-sufficiency by offering a range of activities for students ages 14-24, including summer jobs, paid internships, and support for PACE programing in partnership with College Now. So far, 96 Heights students have participated in YOU. Heights students will participate in the YOU-sponsored Youth Career Olympics.

Nika Nesome, Jobs for Ohio’s Graduates (JOG) program manager, described the JOG curriculum, which introduces workforce development and project-based learning activities with the goal that each student will successfully develop a career plan. It includes social and emotional learning, financial literacy, mock interviews, and job research. Jasmine Martin is the Heights JOG instructor. If a student wants to pursue college, JOG helps with the application process. JOG communicates monthly with the students after they graduate and introduces them to job opportunities if needed.

Tremco Rising Stars. Heights students participate after school and in site visits to Tremco, Cleveland Clinic, and other employers. The 16 current students participated in an icebox design challenge. A spring Architecture, Construction, and Engineering mentoring speaker series will be offered as well as connections to summer and post-secondary employment opportunities.

PNC Partner Up. Eighteen students attend school classes conducted by PNC personnel and learn skills necessary for directly entering careers upon graduation, including professionalism and financial literacy.

LWV observer: Paula Goodwin

Documents for all board meetings can be accessed from the Board of Education webpage: www.chuh.org/BoardofEducation.aspx. Go to “BoardDocs” in the menu; on BoardDocs go to “MEETINGS” in the top menu; click on “Agenda.” Board meetings are livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools) and recorded for later viewing.