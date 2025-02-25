LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS / Cleveland Heights City Council meeting highlights

FEBRUARY 3, 2025, regular meeting

Present were Mayor Kahlil Seren and Council Members Tony Cuda (council president), Davida Russell (vice president), Craig Cobb, Gail Larson, Anthony Mattox, Jr., and Jim Posch. Jim Petras was excused. Also present were Clerk of Council Addie Balester, Law Director William Hanna, and City Administrator Daniel Horrigan. The meeting ran for one and one quarter hours.

Public comment

Eleven residents and non-residents spoke about the January ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) raid at Cilantro Taqueria. They thanked the mayor for his comments, urged council to formalize the existing administrative policy through legislation, and expressed support for the community’s immigrant residents and workers.

One resident urged the city to consider financial support for the Lee Road businesses experiencing disruption from construction and the January Marquee fire and urged residents to support the businesses.

Two residents expressed displeasure about statements made at the Jan. 21 council meeting saying they misrepresented opposition to the Nobility Court housing project. They asserted that neighboring residents preferred affordable home ownership to affordable rental property and that the area already has an abundance of low-income housing.

Two residents deplored an anonymously circulated flyer disparaging council members and praised Ms. Russell for her contributions to the community.

Mayor’s report

Regarding the fire at the Marquee apartments under construction at Cedar and Lee roads, Mayor Seren thanked Cleveland Heights firefighters and those of many neighboring cities for their efforts and described the assistance as benefits of regional cooperation. He said once the ongoing investigation is completed, the next steps will be demolition and rebuilding. He addressed the ICE raid at Cilantro Taqueria in the Coventry business district and affirmed that “All Are Welcome” means that the city respects the dignity and right to exist of all residents, workers, and visitors. The city has received no official information from either the business or federal agencies. Cleveland Heights administrative policy is not to detain individuals for civil immigration law violations. Those are federal responsibilities. Cleveland Heights law enforcement prioritizes local issues such as illegal guns and violent crimes. He referred residents to the American Civil Liberties Union, the National Immigration Law Center, or Legal Aid Society for information.

City administrator’s report

Mr. Horrigan provided updates on Cain Park equipment projects, city garage repairs, and installation of cameras.

Council actions

Council approved the following four items on first reading, as emergency measures.

Council authorized acceptance of grants from the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging for transportation services through the Office on Aging, not to exceed $57,000, through Dec. 31, 2027.

Council approved the appointment of Robert N. Brown to the City Planning Commission to fill a vacated unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2027.

Council authorized a three-month extension of an agreement with Millennium Strategies LLC for grant writing services, at a cost not to exceed $7,500.

Council authorized Cain Park entertainment programs for 2025, including stage productions, musical concerts, and plays, and approved maximum ticket prices.

Two items were offered on first reading only, no vote, including:

Authorization of the sale of 1.049 acres of vacant land on Lancashire Road (site of the former Unitarian Church), to National Church Residences, for $500,000, as an emergency measure. Preconditions include the purchaser receiving Low Income Housing Tax Credits, approval of a development agreement by council, a permanent parking easement, planning and zoning approvals, and at least one public community engagement meeting. The purchase price includes cash, permanent easement for public parking, and public parking improvements.

Authorization to apply for and accept Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC) 2025 Energized Community Grants, as an emergency measure.





Council member comments

Mr. Cuda announced that he would like to schedule opportunities for residents to meet with council members before or after council meetings, pending advice from the law department.

Ms. Larson, reporting for the Finance Committee, described the information council still needs to consider the proposed 12-month 2025 budget. For the Municipal Services and Environmental Sustainability Committee, she reported that the Climate and Environmental Sustainability and Transportation and Mobility citizens’ committees will be presenting their proposed initiatives.

Mr. Posch announced that the Public Safety and Health Committee would consider immigrant safety measures. The committee will also hold a public hearing about animal safety and the deer population.

Ms. Russell announced that the Planning and Development Committee will meet with Taylor Road businesses.

In response to Black History Month and recent federal government actions, Mr. Mattox quoted Malcolm X, “Power in defense of freedom is greater than power in behalf of tyranny or oppression. Because real power comes from our conviction which produces action…” He thanked those who spoke out during the public comment period, commended those who have taken action, and urged the community to use its voice to protect marginalized people.

Several members expressed their sympathy and concern for those at risk of deportation. Members also offered thanks to the firefighters for their response to the Marquee fire.

Committee of the Whole

Assistant Director of Economic Development Brian Anderson and Kevin Brown, representing National Church Residences, presented an overview of the proposed Lancashire Road housing project at the former Unitarian Church. Designed for seniors, the four-story building with 71 one bedroom units will have rent restrictions from 30 to 80 percent of average median income (AMI). The developer will apply for Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC).

The mayor distributed the Archer Company Classification and Compensation Study Final Report during the meeting. It will be discussed at a future meeting.

Ms. Larson reported on the information still needed for council to consider the proposed 12-month 2025 budget.

Mr. Cuda reviewed the timeline for action on the Charter Review Commission recommendations. Council’s review will be completed by the end of March. Legislation will be completed by June. The goal is to have any approved amendments on the November 2025 ballot.

Mr. Cuda proposed a student intern program, with each student assigned to one member of council for approximately five hours per month. Participation by council members would be voluntary. There was support for Mr. Cuda to work with the law department and develop additional details.

Mr. Cuda also suggested changes to council’s memorandum of understanding regarding council’s role in economic development projects. The changes related to attendance of council members at public meetings and notification of council about such meetings.

Mr. Cobb suggested that documents used in council committee meetings be posted on the website.

LWV observer: Jill Tatem

Meeting packets, legislation, and other information can be found on the city website at: https://www.clevelandheights.gov/1625/City-Council-Agendas-and-Minutes

Videos of council meetings can be viewed on the “City of Cleveland Heights, OH” YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClevelandHeightsOH