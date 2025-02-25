LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS / Cleveland Heights City Council meeting highlights

JANUARY 21, 2025, regular meeting

Public comment

Mayor’s report

Severance Town Center presentation

Council actions

Council member comments and committee reports

Other agenda items





Committee of the Whole

Present were Mayor Kahlil Seren and Council Members Tony Cuda (council president), Davida Russell (vice president), Craig Cobb, Gail Larson, Anthony Mattox, Jr., Jim Petras, and Jim Posch. Also present were Clerk of Council Addie Balester and Law Director William Hanna. The meeting ran for one hour, nine minutes

Public comment

A resident spoke on the topic “what is a revolution?”

Mayor’s report

Mayor Seren announced an additional arrest in the Jan. 4 murder of Edith Moore. He also spoke about the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Severance Town Center presentation

Ryan Porter of MPACT presented progress on a plan for Severance Town Center. He hopes to have the plan, created after a six-month discovery period, ready to release in the next two weeks. A website will be launched soon. The goal is to break ground by late 2026. Mr. Porter praised the crowdsource conversation FutureHeights convened about Severance, saying he had never experienced a community conducting this step itself. MPACT is a master developer working with the city and Severance owner Namdar.

Council actions

Council authorized an agreement with Frank Novak and Sons, Inc. for repairs to Cumberland Pool. This was passed on first reading because the contractor must be retained as soon as possible to ensure that Cumberland Pool opens on time for the Summer 2025 season.

Council approved, on second reading, the mayor’s appointment of Rodney G. Hairston as director of finance, effective immediately. The temporary finance director will remain for a transition period. There are several applicants for a vacant financial analyst position in the finance department.

On fourth reading, council approved a new Section 1351.35 of the city code entitled “Tenants’ Right and Responsibilities” to ensure that both tenants and landlords receive important information concerning their respective rights, obligations, and remedies and to promote fairness in the rental housing market.

Council passed a consent agenda that recognized February 2025 as Black History Month and National Heart Month; February 12, as National Donor Day, to raise awareness and education about organ, eye, tissue, marrow, and blood product donation; and February 1 as National Freedom Day, commemorating the abolition of slavery and President Abraham Lincoln’s signing the 1865 joint resolution establishing the U.S. Constitution’s 13th Amendment abolishing slavery.

Council member comments and committee reports

Mr. Cobb announced vacancies on the city’s volunteer boards and commissions including:

Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC)— three vacancies, specifically, for residents living in Caledonia and Fairfax as well as one at-large.

Civil Service Commission—one vacancy.

Commission on Aging—two vacancies.

Parks and Recreation Youth Advisory Board—nine to 18 seats to be filled.

Transportation and Mobility Committee—one vacancy.





Ms. Larson thanked the mayor for answering 17 requests from council members regarding the budget. She asked that any members who could not attend the Jan. 22, 10:30 a.m. budget meeting to send her any unanswered requests to bring to the meeting.

Mr. Mattox spoke about Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the Presidential Inauguration, both on Jan. 20. He urged the public to be attentive to rights being rolled back and not to lose hope.

Ms. Russell reported that the Planning and Development Committee met last week with Noble Road businesses and will meet Jan. 21 with developers about zoning. She noted that Martin Luther King Jr. stood for love and peace and against discrimination.

President Cuda spoke about the Dec. 19 special council meeting, noting that the routine annual legislation transferring funds at the end of the year, from which some detailed information was missing, was handed to members just as they were getting ready to vote. He was bothered by the pressure to vote before all the questions were answered. He also spoke about Martin Luther King, Jr., saying his appeal to the nation’s collective conscience was mesmerizing.

Other agenda items

President Cuda will be meeting with Superintendent Kirby and a group of high school students to establish a process to help council know what is happening in the schools.

Committee of the Whole

The committee met from 6—7:40 p.m. and reconvened from 8:52—9:51 p.m. Between these two sessions, an executive session convened dealing with the potential sale of city-owned property and preparing for collective bargaining negotiations with city employees.

Council reviewed the legislation on tonight’s agenda, gave committee reports, discussed 2025 goals and potential legislation, and talked about scheduling two to three “expectations meetings” with all council members present and given equal time to speak, as well as a set agenda. They briefly discussed whether council needs a communications consultant and how much of their information they can expect the administration to publish for council.

LWV observer: Blanche Valancy

Meeting packets, legislation, and other information can be found on the city website at: https://www.clevelandheights.gov/1625/City-Council-Agendas-and-Minutes

Videos of council meetings can be viewed on the “City of Cleveland Heights, OH” YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClevelandHeightsOH