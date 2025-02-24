B Side's new series presents music with a mission

A free, weekly series debuted at B Side Lounge (2785 Euclid Heights Blvd.) in February, inspired by organizations that support social justice and the music that has soundtracked those movements.

Each Sunday, 5­–8 p.m., through April 27, the “Discover Weekly” series will pay it forward, highlighting a nonprofit as well as emerging musicians from throughout Greater Cleveland.

This programming, made possible by the Live Music Society through the Music in Action grant, encourages people to take their music listening experience off-app and into small venues and listening rooms, ensuring live music remains accessible to all. B Side encourages audience members to disconnect from the feed to find their new favorite band, with an AI-less, curated experience featuring world-class creatives.

The new series comes at a significant time as the future of federal funding for nonprofits, especially those with a focus on diversity and inclusion, becomes uncertain.

“This is a great opportunity to connect a younger generation that might be looking for ways to become active at a local level with organizations making a difference,” said Kathy Blackman, owner of B Side Lounge and Grog Shop, both Coventry Village staples.

Many of the nonprofits invited to participate have performing arts at the core of their mission and provide funding and scholarships to young musicians. Events have been curated with the help of each nonprofit to further support working artists and provide information on how new artists can utilize these resources as grant cycles begin this spring.

An earlier-than-usual start time and family-friendly events are a welcome addition to the B Side calendar for many who’ve enjoyed late-night Lyrical Rhythms and Latin Jazz events through the years, but may now enjoy an earlier bedtime for themselves and their kids.

“B Side has been so many things through the years,” noted Blackman. “From being a destination for touring DJs, to a late-night industry hang out, and even a barcade, the grant will help us reinforce the live aspect of our programming and make improvements that are essential toward its continued success as a community hub.”

While this series is not ticketed, B Side encourages attendees to RSVP on its website (https://bsideliquorlounge.com/) for each individual event.

Upcoming dates, nonprofits and performers in the Discover Weekly series are: