Rebuild Cleveland and FutureHeights form strategic partnership

Rebuild Cleveland LLC and FutureHeights Inc. have embarked on an official collaboration to bring transformative infill housing development to Cleveland Heights. This partnership leverages Rebuild Cleveland’s considered approach to residential development and FutureHeights’ extensive track record of creatively engaging the community to develop exceptional housing that is responsive to the community’s needs and respectful of its architectural heritage.

Rebuild Cleveland is a local real-estate development firm focused on modular construction in Cleveland and its surrounding inner-ring communities. Each new home is designed and constructed to ensure a tight building envelope, promoting both indoor air quality and overall energy performance. Inside, homes are appointed with high-end finishes and fixtures tailored to each homeowner’s unique preferences.

Incorporated in 2002, FutureHeights is a nonprofit community development corporation dedicated to neighborhood stabilization and equitable growth.

Recognizing their shared values and respective skill sets, the two entities coalesced while creating compelling proposals in response to Requests for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) recently issued by the city of Cleveland Heights. The RFEIs sought to identify potential partners interested in redeveloping vacant and distressed properties.

The jointly submitted proposals outline a strategy for sustainably revitalizing a targeted subset of properties through a mix of new construction and rehabilitation efforts. While the team eagerly awaits the city’s review of responses to the RFEIs, they intend to begin their revitalization efforts with an Altamont Avenue property currently owned by FutureHeights.

“This collaboration represents such an important step toward reinvigorating Cleveland Heights’ neighborhoods,” said Seth Task, partner at Rebuild Cleveland and former Heights resident. “Our hope is that by combining our development expertise with FutureHeights’ strong community presence, we can ensure that these projects are not only well-built but also aligned with the needs and wants of residents.”

The defining quality of this collaboration is its approach to the challenging yet critical endeavor of scattered-site infill development. Serving as the project’s Community Engagement and Advocacy Consultant, FutureHeights will engage community stakeholders in unique and creative ways, ensuring their voices are heard and amplified throughout this exciting process. Rebuild Cleveland will oversee project execution from initial due diligence through final issuance of certificates of occupancy.

“FutureHeights’ mission is to help revitalize Cleveland Heights and University Heights by creating more sustainable, vibrant communities,” said Lee Chilcote, executive director and housing program manager at FutureHeights. “Our partnership with Rebuild Cleveland aligns well with these goals, and we’re looking forward to working with them to bring rehabilitated homes and new construction houses to our community.”

For further information, contact Seth Task (216-276-1626, seth@rebuild-cle.org) or Lee Chilcote (216-406-3750,lchilcote@futureheights.org).