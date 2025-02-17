CH City Council officers to host Feb. 26 community forum

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Cleveland Heights Council President Tony Cuda and Council Vice President Davida Russell will present their shared agenda for 2025.

The Q&A forum will take place at the Cleveland Heights Community Center, Rooms 1A and 1B, 7–8:30 p.m.

The forum is open to the public. No registration is required.

After speaking (15 minutes), Cuda and Russell will then invite comments and questions from residents (75 minutes).