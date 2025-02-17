CH City Council leaders to host Feb. 26 community forum

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Cleveland Heights Council President Tony Cuda and Council Vice President Davida Russell will present their shared agenda for 2025.

The Q&A forum will take place at the Cleveland Heights Community Center, Rooms 1A and 1B, 7–8:30 p.m.

"One of the most important responsibilities of elected officials is to communicate effectively with our residents," commented Cuda. "To that end, VP Russell and I will hold our fifth 'Town Hall' style event since being appointed president and vice president of city council just a little over a year ago."

The forum is open to the public. No registration is required.

After speaking (15 minutes), Cuda and Russell will then invite comments and questions from residents (75 minutes).