Rebuild Cleveland and FutureHeights form strategic partnership

Rebuild Cleveland LLC and FutureHeights Inc. have embarked on an official collaboration to bring transformative infill housing development to Cleveland Heights. This partnership leverages Rebuild Cleveland’s expertise in real estate development and FutureHeights’ deep experience in community engagement and neighborhood revitalization to bring new, high-quality, customizable housing to the city.

Rebuild Cleveland is a nascent Cleveland-based developer emphasizing infill modular construction. Rebuild has been engaged in discussions with the city of Cleveland Heights since spring 2024 regarding the redevelopment of city-owned vacant lots and underutilized residential properties. FutureHeights, a nonprofit community development corporation dedicated to neighborhood stabilization and equitable growth, will serve as the project’s community engagement and advocacy consultant.

The partnership stemmed from a recently issued Requests for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) from the city of Cleveland Heights. The purpose of the RFEI process was to identify potential partners for redeveloping vacant and distressed properties. In response, Rebuild Cleveland and FutureHeights submitted a joint proposal outlining a vision for revitalizing a targeted subset of properties through a mix of new construction and rehabilitation efforts.

As part of the agreement, Rebuild Cleveland will oversee all aspects of project execution, including site selection, design, financing, construction, and permitting. FutureHeights will lead community outreach efforts to ensure that local stakeholders remain engaged throughout the process.

“This collaboration represents such an important step toward reinvigorating Cleveland Heights’ neighborhoods,” said Seth Task, partner at Rebuild Cleveland. “Our hope is that by combining our development expertise with FutureHeights’ strong community presence, we can ensure that these projects are not only well-built but also aligned with the needs and wants of residents.”

“FutureHeights’ mission is to help revitalize Cleveland Heights and University Heights by creating more sustainable, vibrant communities,” said Lee Chilcote, executive director and housing program manager at FutureHeights. “Our partnership with Rebuild Cleveland and the city of Cleveland Heights aligns well with these goals, and we’re looking forward to working with these partners to bring rehabilitated homes and new construction houses to our community.”

For more information, contact Seth Task at sethtask@taskhomes.com or Lee Chilcote at lchilcote@futureheights.org.