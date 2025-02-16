Neighborhood Mini-Grant program now accepting applications

Do you have an idea for an innovative project in your neighborhood? Do you need a little funding boost to turn your idea into reality? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with Future Heights Neighborhood Mini-Grants.

This program awards up to $1,000 for grassroots projects that benefit Cleveland Heights and University Heights neighborhoods. The intention is to offer support for groups that wish to build community by working together to start or sustain a neighborhood project or initiative.

Since 2015, FutureHeights has awarded mini-grant funding to 102 projects for a total of nearly $72,000—ranging from community gardens to literacy programs. Woot woot!

The deadline for the spring round of funding is March 15. To learn more about the program and apply, visit www.futureheights.org.