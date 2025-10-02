CH leaders sign protect-and-resist pledge

On Feb. 1, three elected Cleveland Heights officials affirmed a pledge to protect the rights, safety and dignity of people in our community and resist the Trump’s administration’s agenda.

CH City Council Members Gail Larson and Jim Petras and Mayor Kahlil Seren publicly signed the pledge as part of a national campaign organized by Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ). They were among the 37 leaders who signed that day. Council Member Anthony Mattox Jr. reported he signed the pledge after the event.

Petras stated, “I signed the pledge because it's important for us to speak up during this time when the values that we care about and the people who we love are under attack!”

About 60 people attended the cold but sunny morning rally in front of Cleveland Heights City Hall. The organizers and participants pledged to provide support to city leaders in upholding the pledge. Knowing there will be many opportunities ahead to put these commitments into action, they vowed to work alongside city leaders when those moments come. Sixty similar actions occurred across the country, with more occurring later.

Adin Mann and Harriet Applegate emceed the event. “These three champions give us reason to feel proud of Cleveland Heights,” said Mann.

Jeannine Gury and others shared personal stories related to health care access, immigrant rights and gun violence that motivate them to take action.

The recent ICE raid on Cilantro Taqueria was acknowledged as a sign of the danger and urgency of this moment. People were encouraged to reject the bystander role and to take on an “upstander” role. Those assembled learned a new chant and the song “Let the Life I Lead, Speak for Me.”

SURJ is the largest organization in the country mobilizing white communities to engage in anti-racist action for racial and economic justice. SURJ created a program to help local circles learn about this political moment and how to organize a rally. Those interested in getting involved with the local SURJ chapter can go to www.surjneo.org for information.