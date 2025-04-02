FutureHeights names Chilcote housing program manager and executive director

FutureHeights welcomes Lee Chilcote as its new Housing Program Manager and Executive Director. A Cleveland Heights native, Chilcote brings a depth and diversity of experience to FutureHeights at an exciting point in time for the organization.

As housing program manager, Chilcote will be responsible for the execution of FutureHeights’ new Housing Rehabilitation Program, which will support neighborhood stabilization through strategic acquisition and rehabilitation of distressed residential properties. Following rehabilitation, the homes will be available for lease/purchase by income-qualified residents. Chilcote’s experience in home rehabilitation and historic preservation will ensure homes are rehabilitated to the highest quality while also on-budget and on-time.

In his capacity as executive director of FutureHeights, Chilcote will bring leadership and expertise from a diverse career that includes leadership positions with The Land, Literary Cleveland, and Freshwater Cleveland, and comprises other community development work.

Additionally, Chilcote is a licensed realtor and has managed several real estate projects from pre-development to completion.

“I am thrilled to be ‘coming home’ and joining FutureHeights as housing program manager and executive director. I look forward to working with staff and the board to continue the growth and development of this vibrant community organization,” stated Chilcote.

Most recently, Chilcote served as communications and development director for Greater Cleveland Congregations, an organization that unites people across lines of race, class, religion, and background toward the promotion of public, private, and civic sector actions that strengthen and improve the quality of life in Cuyahoga County neighborhoods.

Chilcote graduated from Cleveland State University, earning a M.A. in English with a nonfiction writing concentration as well as a M.P.A. with an economic development concentration from the Levin College of Urban Affairs.

“We are excited to welcome Lee to FutureHeights,” said Matt Gierke co-chair of the FutureHeights Board of Trustees. “His deep expertise in community development and passion for Cleveland Heights makes him uniquely qualified to lead our housing program and the broader organization into its next chapter.”

FutureHeights’ Brenda Bailey is taking on an expanded role as Chief Operating Officer. The new position reflects the breadth of her contributions to the effective and successful operation of the organization, and will ensure FutureHeights is well positioned for expanded impact in 2025 and beyond.

The FutureHeights board and staff would also like to express their sincere gratitude to Bob Brown for his time and efforts serving as interim executive director in recent months.

About FutureHeights

FutureHeights seeks to inspire and facilitate collaboration and empowerment across our communities to ensure a vibrant and sustainable future for Cleveland Heights and University Heights.

Since its grassroots inception in 2000, FutureHeights’ board of directors, staff and members share a set of beliefs that guide the organization in making thoughtful, sound, and appropriate decisions. Using this shared set of beliefs for strategic decision-making guides the organization to identify priorities, set goals, and implement programs. By acting on these values, the shared vision then becomes a reality. We value:

Diverse, inclusive, active and informed citizen participation in community decision making

Appreciation for the time, talent and various forms of support offered to our organization

Innovative ideas in addressing the challenges in our communities

Open and effective communication and partnerships among nonprofits, schools, local business, city government and citizens

Thriving local business community

Preservation of historic neighborhoods and commercial districts

High quality sustainability in design and architecture

Regional approach to innovation, planning and development





To learn more about FutureHeights, visit www.futureheights.org.