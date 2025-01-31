Workshop series unlocks door to homeownership

For many, the journey to homeownership starts with a dream—a charming colonial on a quiet street, a yard for the dog, or simply a place to call one’s own. Yet, the path to making that dream a reality can feel overwhelming. Where do you begin? How do you navigate the complexities of today’s housing market?

In 2023, University Heights Library Manager Sara Phillips noticed a growing need for reliable, practical guidance about the housing market. She reached out to two realtors whose expertise in the Heights area made them the perfect partners. Together, they crafted a series of workshops to help renters, first-time buyers, and even seasoned homeowners navigate the often-confusing world of real estate, providing practical tools and strategies.

The workshops cover more than the basics—they dive deep into the realities of today’s housing market. With mortgage lenders and property inspectors among the guest speakers, attendees leave armed with knowledge and confidence. Past participants have gone on to buy homes—some after years of thinking it was out of reach.

Buying a Home in Today’s Market, a three-part workshop series, planned for Mondays, March 3, 10 and 17, 7–8:30 p.m, will comprise:

A Step-by-Step Guide: From pre-approval to closing, every step of the home-buying process is broken down into simple, actionable terms.

Financing Insights: Learn about different mortgage types, down-payment assistance programs, and how to secure the best financing options.

Market Trends Explained: Understand current trends and how to make strategic offers.

Contract Know-How: Gain clarity on contracts, inspections, and negotiations to avoid common pitfalls.

Access to Experts: Industry professionals will answer questions relating to your unique situation.





Workshops are held at the University Heights Branch of Heights Libraries, at 13866 Cedar Road. Space is limited, and seats fill quickly. To reserve a spot, register in advance at heightslibrary.org.