Swim Cadets 'turn super' in winter show

The Cleveland Heights High School Swim Cadets will present “Swim Cadets Turn Super,” the club’s 86th annual show, Feb. 27, 28, and March 1.

The synchronized swim team will perform at the Heights High Natatorium, 13263 Cedar Road, Thursday through Saturday evenings. Each show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 each and available in advance from Swim Cadet members. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.

The oldest club at Heights High, Swim Cadets has been entertaining audiences every winter for nearly nine decades. Club members choreograph original routines and collaborate on show themes and music, costume designs, and lighting. The club is self-funded, and relies on its own fundraising efforts, donations, and ticket sales to cover the costs of the show.

Having a synchronized swimming team is not typical for a high school. The Heights High Swim Cadets has a long history in the Heights community, with generations of family members participating over the years, including Maeve Hackman, who is in her third—and final—year as club advisor.

Hackman was a Swim Cadet from 2014 to 2017 and became the club’s advisor after graduating from college. “[It] has been part of my life for as long as I can remember,” said Hackman. “My mom, aunts, cousin, and even my sister-in-law were all Swim Cadets. Growing up, I attended their shows, and coaching this team has been an extension of that legacy.”

Club president Josephine Norton, a Heights High senior, joined as a freshman and had long wanted to participate. “I saw a show that had a close family friend in it when I was in elementary school, and the dedication they put into writing and performing it was really enticing to me,” she said.

The 17 members of the team put in long practice hours over several months, practicing up to 15 hours per week, evenings and Saturdays, while also keeping up with demanding student class schedules. According to Norton, “It gets a little complicated to maintain academics, especially with [semester] finals. But it teaches you how to find a balance.”

Club traditions have been passed along over the years, with pot-luck dinners and show watch parties a big part of the bonding experience for the members. Said Norton, “There are so many traditions since the beginning of the club . . . sharing those traditions is very sentimental, and it really makes you close. Once you’re a Swim Cadet, you’re always a Swim Cadet. It’s a special connection.”

Reflecting on her three years as advisor, Hackman said, “Leaving has been a difficult decision. I can’t help but reflect on how much this journey has shaped me. Fresh out of college, I stepped into this role not fully knowing what to expect. I thought I was stepping into a role where I would be the teacher, but quickly realized how much I had to learn. I’ve learned patience, adaptability and the importance of listening. This team has given me so much—laughter, purpose, and memories I’ll carry with me forever. It’s not just a show; it’s a celebration of how far we’ve come together.”

The 2025 Heights Swim Cadets are: Seniors Josephine Norton (president), Samira Sisson (vice president), Gwendolyn Kinsella (treasurer); juniors Emily Barr (secretary), Celia Pentecost (sergeant at arms), Ella Bain, Tasha Bell, Celia Lyford, Amelia McCann, Lev McFarland, Sophie Petersal, Clara Walker; sophomore Margaret Dyck; freshmen Nora Dew, Ruby Jolivette, Remy Polk, and Kat Welfey.