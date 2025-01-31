PEACE Park ribbon cutting to be short on speeches, big on fun

On a glorious, sunny Sunday last July, friends, neighbors and community leaders gathered for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the new Coventry PEACE Park. Wearing hardhats and with shovels in hand, groups posed for photos in front of big earthmoving equipment.

The old playground had been demolished the previous November, and trees had been removed so as not to disrupt bat nesting season (seriously). Chain-link construction fences were up; the park was closed.

Behind the fence, Coventry PEACE Park was being transformed. Yellow and red earthmoving equipment and big trucks graded the site for accessible pathways, lawn seating for performances in the Friendship Pavilion, and the sledding hill, as well as the upper and lower play areas and basketball half court. A procession of concrete trucks poured the pathways, stage, court and equipment anchors. Play surfaces received specialized materials. Commemorative bricks from the 1993 Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Playground were reinstalled at the park’s Coventry Arch entrance.

The cardinal structure, baby bird, and other play equipment arrived in October and were installed over the next several weeks. The sledding hill was planted and will be protected until the turf becomes established and durable. Plantings in other areas are protected until they become established, as well.

With much completed, it is the perfect time to welcome friends, neighbors, and community leaders to the new Coventry PEACE Park.

Join the fun on Sunday, Feb. 16, 3 p.m., for the ceremonial ribbon cutting and (gradual) reopening of the new Coventry PEACE Park.

With an oversized scissors, community members and park supporters will gather for photos behind a wide ribbon. Considering the weather, speeches will be few and brief.

Be among the first to climb the cardinal, slide down the big slide, frolic in the toddler play area, swing on the swings, and zip on the zipline! Travel the accessible storybook loop, and warm up with hot chocolate in the Coventry Village Library.

After the ribbon cutting, festivities will continue at Fund for the Future of Heights Libraries’ (FFHL) Cabin Fever Family Friendly Fund Raiser at the Grog Shop. Join FFHL for activities, food and entertainment, 4–6 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, and free for kids.

For more information visit fundforheightslibraries.org.