Make new memories at Coventry PEACE Park

This winter, Coventry Village is abuzz. The unveiling of the new Coventry PEACE Park is upon us, and Fund for the Future of Heights Libraries (FFHL) could not be more excited to share it with the community.

I’m writing this not just to invite you to FFHL’s ribbon cutting on Feb. 16, at 3 p.m., followed by our Cabin Fever Family Friendly Fundraiser at the Grog Shop (although we do hope to see you there).

In the spirit of the new year and an “out with the old and in with the new" mindset, this is a 20-something’s tribute to her old stomping grounds. As a lifelong Cleveland Heightser, I’ve spent many afternoons at the PEACE Park. I have been a Playground Pirate, a Tire Dragon Slayer, a Hopscotch Champion, a Rope Swing Warrior, and most of all, a Big Slide Survivor.

As bittersweet as it is to say goodbye to the staples of my childhood and a playground that served me well, I am excited for the new generation of Coventry Kids. The park may be new but its spirit is the same. So in the new year, I invite you to make new memories and enjoy all our Coventry PEACE Park has to offer.