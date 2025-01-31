JCU students host benefit for Hunger Network

John Carroll University students are taking crucial action to combat hunger in Northeast Ohio with the return of “Blizzard Bash” on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Beachland Tavern.

All proceeds of the annual charity concert series will benefit the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland.

The students aim to break last year's record of donating more than 12,000 meals through the power of music.

“Hunger doesn’t end in December, the time of giving is truly year-round,” said Zachary Sinutko, events director for WJCU 88.7 FM. “Last year was amazing, but there is more work to be done, and I know we can break the record.”

Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8, with a suggested $10 donation at the door.

To make a donation, visit give.hungernetwork.org/blizzardbash.

Hunger Network has more than 70 hunger centers in and around Greater Cleveland, providing food and supplies to those in need. Every $25 donated will help provide approximately 75 meals. The Hunger Network is a 501(c)3 organization.

This year’s Blizzard Bash is sponsored by Mission BBQ, Crown Royal, and the Lakewood/Beachwood Truck Park.