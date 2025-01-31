Heights Dems host Feb. 8 resistance fair

Remember waking up on Nov. 6? Or possibly you didn’t go to sleep. For many of us Heights Democrats, everything that could go wrong did. We lost all our election races: Trump was elected again, Sherrod Brown lost, Issue 1 to end gerrymandering was defeated, and the Republicans retained control of the Ohio legislature, took both the U.S. House and Senate, and the Ohio Supreme Court.

I felt devastated and for a few weeks wallowed, maybe drank too much, considered taking up smoking, and was pretty difficult to engage with. It was bad. So many of us put so much energy, time and money into this election. We felt devastated, uncertain what to do next.

We understood that so much we believe in would be challenged in the next few years: the environment, immigration, education, poverty, racial equity, reproductive rights, LGBTIQQ+ rights, and, dare we say it, democracy. Standing by could not be an option, but taking on all the many issues of importance felt insurmountable. From that despair arose the idea of a Resistance Fair.

The brainchild of the Cleveland Heights Democratic Club, a resistance fair is a gathering of groups that are working to protect vulnerable people, ideas and institutions. It is a fair where one can learn with whom to connect in order to engage with and work on the issue/issues of greatest concern. It is a fair where the wares are not items for sale but opportunities to engage.

And now for the details: Join us at the Cleveland Heights High School cafeteria, at 13263 Cedar Road, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 1:30–3:30 p.m. Admission is free. Enthusiasm is requested.