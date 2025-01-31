Development partner outlines process for revitalizing Severance

New York-based real estate development firm MPact Collective, known for its innovative approach to downtown revitalization, has commenced its process toward the transformation of Severance Town Center.

MPact aims to redevelop the struggling Severance mall into a vibrant, mixed-use community through a public-private partnership.

The Cleveland Heights initiative is a joint venture between MPact and Namdar Realty Group, Severance’s owner. While Namdar’s reputation has presented challenges in gaining community trust, MPact Collective is leveraging its history of success to bridge the gap.

The partnership's 20-month planning phase includes community engagement, rezoning efforts and a conceptual plan to redefine the Severance site. MPact acts as the master developer and brings in co-development partners to build components of the project under rules established though community and municipal collaboration and codified in the zoning and land-use regulations. When zoning is in place, MPact and Namdar will contribute the land in partnership with other developers who will execute the vision by building in accordance with rules set up in collaboration with the city and its residents.

The initial step in the process starts with discovery, with MPact meeting with various stakeholders to begin understanding how segments of Cleveland Heights residents live, how they would like to live, and what would help make that a reality. The first phase of the revitalization discovery process began in June 2024 and included infrastructure studies and market studies.

While community engagement will continue, the initial discovery process will help MPact publish a recommended Action Plan (RAP) in the first quarter of 2025. This action plan will help guide efforts for the balance of 2025.

Construction on the project is slated to begin in late 2026, following the rezoning and conceptual-planning stages. MPact projects a full build-out timeline of 10 to 15 years, with key milestones that include:

2025: Final zoning approval and conceptual planning completion.

2026: Initiation of the first phase of construction.

Ongoing: Delivery of individual buildings every two years, with continued community engagement.





Eric Zamft, Cleveland Heights’ planning director, was instrumental in facilitating this collaboration. Familiar with the MPact team’s work from his days on the East Coast, Zamft contacted MPact to ask that it explore Severance as an opportunity.

“We want the community to feel ownership of this development but don't believe the traditional charrette-based approach is the most effective way to foster true collaboration,” said Angela Huneault of MPact Collective. “Our process ensures the voices of Cleveland Heights residents are integral to determining the uses that the redevelopment should consider.”

MPact plans to launch a Severance-focused website in early 2025, featuring a crowdsourcing platform where residents can propose and vote on "use" ideas. This input will directly influence the project's design and help attract potential businesses. MPact believes that communities are living breathing entities that evolve over time, thus engagement must be nimble and continue throughout the process.