COTS resumes blood drives

For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, Church of the Saviour (COTS), located at 2537 Lee Road, has resumed its regular hosting of American Red Cross blood drives.

The church re-launched its efforts on Jan. 6, at the start of National Blood Drive Month, and on that first day received enough donations to save up to 75 lives.

Going forward, COTS will host two to four blood drives monthly, with the goal of becoming the largest blood-donation source site in the community.

In February, COTS will host blood drives on Wednesday, Feb. 5, Monday, Feb. 10, and Tuesday, Feb. 25.

At most drives, both blood and “Power Red” donations will be accepted. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, enabling them to maximize their impact. All who donate blood to the Red Cross from Jan. 27 through Feb. 28 will receive a $15 e-gift card. For details regarding this promotion, visit redcrossblood.org/flurry.

COTS has a long history of supporting public health initiatives. At the start of the COVID pandemic, a committee of church members, including medical providers, community organizers, and two epidemiologists, worked together to provide timely, CDC-backed advice via the church’s social media platforms to help individuals stay safe and slow spread of infection. The church also provided face masks free of charge to anyone in the community.

COTS’ Health Ministry regularly provides best-practices for healthy living via the church’s e-newsletter, The Chimes. Whether it’s citing the best time to receive immunizations, how to protect one's yard from mosquitoes and the disease they carry, or a reminder to wear sunscreen, the Health Ministry team’s updates are resource to help keep the community happy and healthy.

Another health initiative championed by COTS’ Healthy Ministry is care for individuals and families struggling with dementia. In addition to being a resource for dementia-friendly information and programming, the church also hosts a monthly support group for caregivers every second Monday, 6:30–8 p.m. The group’s aim is to facilitate discussion surrounding the challenges faced by those caring for loved ones with dementia. It is led by two dedicated church members who have both completed training through the Alzheimer’s Association and have personal family experience with this difficult diagnosis.

Church of the Saviour invites anyone with an interest in participating in or volunteering for its vital public health programs to contact the church office at 216-321-8880.