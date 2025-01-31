Beth El hosts 'fun-draising' trivia night

Beth El-The Heights Synagogue, 3246 Desota Ave., will hold its second annual Trivia Night on Sunday, Feb. 22, at 7:15 p.m. Rabbi Michael Ungar will be the event’s MC.

A fundraiser that is "more fun than funds," proceeds will fund a new Torah scroll, scribed by soferet Rabbi Rebecca Richamn, who lives in Cleveland Heights and is a member of Beth El. (Sofers—males with the skill to inscribe a Torah—are rare; female soferets even more so.)

Gather a table of eight or fewer participants, and register by e-mailing the names to Natalie Barratt, at nmbarr@gmail.com. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 10.

The suggested donation, $15 per person, can be paid online at the BE-THS website, www.bethelheights.org.

Refreshments will be served, to bolster brain power.

The table with the most points at the end will earn bragging rights and prizes.

For additional information, call the synagogue (216-320-9667).