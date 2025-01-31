CH officials decline to speculate on cause of Cedar-Lee fire

After the “devastating fire” that destroyed part of the Marquee development complex over the weekend, Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren said the city is committed to “rebuilding after the initial process of investigation.”

Flanked by other city officials, Mayor Seren said at a news conference on Monday, Jan. 27, that there is no timeline yet for the investigation.

According to CH Fire Chief Jim Harry, first reports of the fire came in at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24. When fire crews responded, a “heavy body of fire” was already in the roof and ceiling. It burned “well into the next day,” with hot spots continuing to be extinguished through Saturday evening.

The fire was contained to the Cedar Road-facing building of the two-building complex that comprises the Marquee. According to Eric Elmi, the city’s chief building official, the structure was 75 percent complete.

The frigid conditions that made battling the fire more difficult are also affecting the investigation, which must proceed in a “safe and efficient manner."

“At this point,” said the mayor, “[the building] is encased in ice.”

Once the investigation has concluded, the building department will issue a demolition order and the building will be demolished. After that, said Mayor Seren, “The city is dedicated to rebuilding without unnecessary delay.”

The mayor said he has spoken with Flaherty & Collins (F&C), and the developer is “fully onboard with completing this project.”

Seren said the question of funding the rebuild is “a conversation the city must have with F&C,” noting, “The cause may have an impact on how [it] gets paid for.” He later added, “I don’t think there’s any expectation that taxpayers will be funding the rebuild.”

“The project was $66 million in total,” said the mayor, “and this was a big part, so I expect the cost to be substantial.”

City officials declined to speculate as to the origin or cause, emphasizing that the investigative process is proceeding “scientifically,” and they are looking at each piece of evidence in relation to all the other evidence, without bias.

Thomas Beers, CH’s lead fire investigator, said the investigation is progressing in a “timely and efficient manner,” adding, “We come into an investigation blindly, and let the science of the investigation and evidence speak for itself.”

The Lee Road-facing building that comprises the balance of The Marquee development is undamaged and is occupied.