CH issues statement on alleged ICE raid in Coventry Village

On Jan. 27, at 1:56 p.m., the city of Cleveland Heights issued the following statement regarding multiple social media accounts of an alleged Jan. 26 ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) raid on Cilantro Taqueria in Coventry Village:

"A report of a raid by federal ICE officials on the business establishment operated by Cilantro Taqueria located at Coventry and Euclid Heights Boulevard in Cleveland Heights has come to the attention of the City and its Division of Police.

The City is working to confirm the veracity of the report, which first surfaced on social media. [The bold type is original to the city's statement.]

The City of Cleveland Heights did not have prior knowledge of, was not involved in, nor did it cooperate or coordinate with federal officials from ICE in a raid on Cilantro Taqueria. The alleged raid and detention of persons at this establishment have not been confirmed by the City of Cleveland Heights at this time.

Any and all inquiries in this case should be directed to ICE officials at icemedia@ice.dhs.gov."

A Heights Observer e-mail sent to that ICE e-mail address so far has received only an out-of-office automatic reply.

Should the Heights Observer learn more from ICE or city of Cleveland Heights officials, this article will be updated.