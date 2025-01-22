FutureHeights thanks Wolf for her many contributions

FutureHeights begins the new year with the news that Sarah Wolf, its long-standing community-building programs manager, has decided to pursue other interests and transition to new opportunities at the end of January.

Wolf has been a dedicated member of the FutureHeights staff, and her work in furthering the Heights community’s interests stands as testament to the importance of grassroots organizing and citizen engagement. She excels at both.

Wolf has left an indelible mark on the nonprofit organization. The torch she lit has sparked conversations among crowds throughout two cities, bringing them together as one community.

It is with sincere gratitude and great honor that FutureHeights carries the torch into this new year, and beyond.

Thank you, Sarah.