Brennan will not seek third term as University Heights mayor

As a candidate for mayor in 2017, Michael Dylan Brennan promised he could lead University Heights to “reach new heights.”

In less than two terms, “every goal has been met,” Brennan said. “The things I came here to do, I have done. The things that remain that I have started are well underway and will be done.”

Brennan informed UH City Hall directors and chiefs on Jan. 14 that he will not be seeking a third consecutive term as mayor in 2025.

In his time in office, Brennan said he has not held back: “You see that in our record and results.”

Brennan cited “reforming and improving the fire department, making the city more bikeable, starting our city’s first economic development department and actively guiding redevelopment in our city, and with that, finally, solving the problem of University Square,” as the major accomplishments of his tenure.

In addition, said Brennan, “We rebranded the city. We developed a sense of community. We established the Fall Fest and Juneteenth Celebration. We began building homes again.

“We made University Heights a place that people were willing to buy into again and live. We reformed and modernized every city department. We made University Heights more sustainable.

“We restored our relationship with John Carroll University. The University and the City of the future are underway. Bell Tower Center is underway. Two new grocery stores are underway. More housing is underway. Our city grew with the last census and stands to grow again with the next census, because of our work.

“Most of all, we persevered together through a worldwide pandemic. We recognized more than ever how we are all in this together.”

Brennan said he is stating his intentions early, so that others will have ample time to consider a run for mayor.

“It is a serious and consequential job. The next mayor should be someone who, after today, hears the call, and answers it—just as I did eight years ago,” Brennan said. “The filing deadline is not until Aug. 6. But the time to begin the work to become the next mayor is here.”

Deanna Bremer Fisher, chief of staff for Brennan, said the mayor was able to get so much done due to relationship building. “Mayor Brennan took the time to build strong relationships with the key stakeholders in University Heights, perhaps most importantly John Carroll University and the CH-UH school district,” she said. “He also worked together well with developers, small-business owners, neighboring cities and regional government, and the arts community.

“The relationship building enabled him to get all sorts of projects done—from small accomplishments to large ones that once seemed impossible, like University Square.”

Jodi Sourini, CH-UH school board president, concurred. “I appreciate how Mayor Brennan supported the schools by involving the school board early and often in economic development projects, attending our events and rooting for our Tiger Nation teams,” she said.

With goals met and promises kept, Brennan said he will seek new challenges and opportunities in 2026 and beyond.

“It has been my honor to serve as your mayor,” Brennan said. “I thank my wife, Gina, for supporting me every step of the way. I thank the team I assembled, the directors and chiefs, the department heads of every administrative department, together with our greatest asset, all of the employees of this City.

“Finally, I thank the residents of University Heights for believing in me and sharing in the vision of A Better Tomorrow.”