Jan. 31 concert will be 'A Spanish Affair'

CLE Concierto, the Cleveland Heights-based early-music ensemble founded in September, continues its inaugural season with a captivating program of Spanish music—A Spanish Affair—on Friday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. The concert will be performed at Forest Hill Church, 3031 Monticello Blvd.

The concert will feature renowned violinist Guillermo Salas-Suárez, a specialist in Spanish violin music, alongside Brian Kay (historical plucked instruments and percussion) and a harpsichordist. The repertoire will include Felix Lopez's lively “Variaciones del Fandango;” José Herrando's evocative “El Jardín de Aranjuez,” which conjures the birdcalls and lush imagery of Madrid’s famous gardens; Luigi Boccherini’s rarely performed yet brilliant violin and harpsichord sonatas, and more.

Presented by The Resonance Project, a nonprofit organization based at Forest Hill Church, this concert is part of the group’s mission to make classical music accessible to a wider audience. The Resonance Project has quickly gained popularity among Heights classical music enthusiasts, selling out premium seating for its first two events and attracting a diverse crowd.

Tickets range from $15 to $20, with pay-what-you-can options available for all events. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit www.rmseries.com.