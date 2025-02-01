Jan. 31 concert will be 'A Spanish Affair'
CLE Concierto, the Cleveland Heights-based early-music ensemble founded in September, continues its inaugural season with a captivating program of Spanish music—A Spanish Affair—on Friday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. The concert will be performed at Forest Hill Church, 3031 Monticello Blvd.
The concert will feature renowned violinist Guillermo Salas-Suárez, a specialist in Spanish violin music, alongside Brian Kay (historical plucked instruments and percussion) and a harpsichordist. The repertoire will include Felix Lopez's lively “Variaciones del Fandango;” José Herrando's evocative “El Jardín de Aranjuez,” which conjures the birdcalls and lush imagery of Madrid’s famous gardens; Luigi Boccherini’s rarely performed yet brilliant violin and harpsichord sonatas, and more.
Presented by The Resonance Project, a nonprofit organization based at Forest Hill Church, this concert is part of the group’s mission to make classical music accessible to a wider audience. The Resonance Project has quickly gained popularity among Heights classical music enthusiasts, selling out premium seating for its first two events and attracting a diverse crowd.
Tickets range from $15 to $20, with pay-what-you-can options available for all events. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit www.rmseries.com.
QinYing Tan
QinYing Tan is the music director at Forest Hill Church Presbyterian and founder of CLE Concierto. She will play harpsichord in the Jan. 31 concert.