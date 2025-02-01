Energy-savings contract is part of CH Climate Action Plan

On Dec. 10, Cleveland Heights signed a sweeping “energy savings performance” contract with Leopardo Energy that will generate for the city $1.8 million in savings per year for the next 20 years.

At the heart of the $25 million contract are renovations to five city facilities and replacement of the city’s streetlights with energy-efficient LED fixtures. The city will create 387 union jobs to update power systems and repair City Hall, the two fire stations, the service garage, and Cain Park.

“We are acting today for future generations by extending the life of our properties and committing Cleveland Heights to a path for energy savings and carbon reductions prioritized in our recently released Climate Action and Resilience Plan,” Mayor Seren said.

The project is expected to reduce the city’s carbon footprint by 4,228,000 pounds of carbon dioxide, equivalent to removing 427 cars from the road. The financial savings will enable the city to pursue more of these innovative projects that produce taxpayer savings from consuming less energy and striking deals to lower prices on city contracts.