CH observes Trans Day of Remembrance

On Nov. 20, TransOhio and Pride in the Heights, in collaboration with the city of Cleveland Heights, hosted a Trans Day of Remembrance event at the CH Community Center. More than 75 people attended.

Trans Day of Remembrance is an annual vigil held by communities across the world to honor transgender people who lost their lives to discriminatory violence. A portion of the ceremony is devoted to reading the names of those killed that year.

"We’re here tonight to acknowledge and grieve people who lost their lives to bigotry," Mayor Seren said. "Their deaths were meant to be a threat to us all about how fully we realize ourselves, and how true we are to our own identities. Which is why these public gatherings are crucial: We must come together to affirm and celebrate our individuality and self-expression, and we must collectively mourn when that right is violently taken from any of us."