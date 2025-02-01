CH installs traffic-calming demos with $800,000 federal grant

The city of Cleveland Heights won a $800,000 Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The city will use the grant to install demonstration projects from the SS4A federal program, intended to improve safety conditions for pedestrians and cyclists in Cleveland Heights.

The city will add $200,000 from its general operating fund to the $800,000 grant for an immediate infusion of $1 million in roadway safety improvements.

"This grant will enable a faster turnaround for our traffic calming program and getting demonstration projects in place that encourage sustainable forms of transportation in Cleveland Heights," Mayor Seren said.

The city applied for the grant ahead of the release of a study that identifies locations where higher numbers of crashes have occurred over the past decade and recommends ways to make them safer.

After a plan is released, and after the demonstration projects are installed in Cleveland Heights and yield some data, the city will determine if and how much implementation funding in grants to pursue, and which demonstration projects to convert to permanent traffic calming measures.