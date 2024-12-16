Library welcomes new board member; reappoints another

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library is pleased to announce the appointment of its newest board member, Anastasia McIntosh. Her seven-year term will begin in January.

McIntosh, a five-year South Euclid resident (a small portion of South Euclid falls in the library’s service area), is a project manager for the Riverside Company, a global investment firm. She holds a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience, with minors in linguistics and anthropology. She is an avid community volunteer, having participated in neighborhood cleanups, Neighborhood Connections programming, and refugee support, among other activities.

"I can’t overstate how central to my life libraries have been,” said Mcintosh, “as sanctuary, inspiration, safe haven, knowledge center, and stable place for me to belong.” She noted that serving on the library board [will give] her a more committed way to serve her community, and stated on her board application that she would be “honored to serve an institution like Heights Libraries, that [is] responsive to community needs while being attentive to future planning and generations.”

Outgoing board president Vikas Turakhia’s seven-year term ended in December 2024. However, Turakhia will be returning to the board for another five years to serve the remaining term of outgoing board member Melissa Soto-Schwartz, who stepped down after two years.

Turahkia said he is pleased to continue his work on the library board. “Over the past seven years, I’ve seen how fostering an atmosphere of innovation and trust empowers staff to develop projects that truly serve our community,” said Turakhia. “This culture of creativity and service is something I’m proud to support as a trustee.”

Major projects undertaken during Turakhia’s first term include the expansion and renovation of the Noble Neighborhood branch, and the renovation of Coventry PEACE Park.

“Over the next five years,” Turakhia stated, “I want to ensure that the library and its employees have the resources they need to continue their innovative, transformative work, and I want to help our community understand what a tremendous asset Heights Libraries is—how vital it is to their individual lives and the collective life of our city.”

Turakhia has been succeeded as board president by Annette Iwamoto, who previously served as vice president and chair of the operations committee.

“We are looking forward to a great year with another strong, dedicated board,” said Heights Libraries Director Nancy Levin. “And we so pleased that Vikas will continue to offer his hard work and passion to our mission.”