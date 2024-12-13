CH council is committed to responsible budgeting

As a member of Cleveland Heights City Council, I want to reassure residents that we are committed to ensuring the city has a 2025 budget that meets the highest standards of fiscal responsibility, transparency, and planning. We understand the critical role a well-crafted budget plays in maintaining the services, infrastructure, and quality of life our residents deserve, while also safeguarding the city’s financial stability.

Unfortunately, the proposed 2025 budget presented by the mayor during November budget hearings lacks the information necessary to guide our city effectively through the challenges ahead. As of Dec. 9, the State Audit of 2023 was not complete. Council had not received October and November 2024 financial reports. Because we did not have a complete budget, nor guarantees that the reports we have been given are accurate and based on sound municipal financial accounting, the majority of council has not yet approved the 2025 budget as presented by the mayor.

Your city council is taking steps to address these issues and provide the time needed to develop a complete and responsible financial plan developed by the mayor and his department directors.

In collaboration with the council president, council members are working on a short-term budget that will ensure the city continues to operate seamlessly during the first three months of 2025. This temporary measure will allow the mayor and council to work—hopefully in a spirit of transparent collaboration—on a comprehensive budget that meets the needs of our community and positions Cleveland Heights for success.

Our goals for the final 2025 budget are clear:

Responsibility : The budget must reflect sound financial management, ensuring that expenditures align with revenues while avoiding practices, such as depleting reserve funds, that could compromise our city’s future stability.

: The budget must reflect sound financial management, ensuring that expenditures align with revenues while avoiding practices, such as depleting reserve funds, that could compromise our city’s future stability. Transparency : Residents and council must have access to the information needed to understand the budget’s goals, the rationale behind its proposals, and its implications for the city’s operations and financial health.

: Residents and council must have access to the information needed to understand the budget’s goals, the rationale behind its proposals, and its implications for the city’s operations and financial health. Planning for the future: A strong budget is not just a financial document; it is a road map for achieving clear, measurable goals. Whether it’s repairing our roads, updating city facilities, or investing in services, the budget must provide a thoughtful plan for addressing our city’s immediate needs and long-term priorities.





This is a time for action and collaboration. I am confident that, with determination and the right approach, we can create a financial plan that not only addresses our current challenges but also lays the groundwork for a brighter future for Cleveland Heights.

We are in this together, and I invite residents to stay engaged, share your thoughts, and support council’s efforts to ensure the best possible outcomes for our city. Together, we can make Cleveland Heights a model of responsible governance and community-driven progress.