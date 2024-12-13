CH City Council can't approve an incomplete 2025 budget

One of the primary responsibilities of our city council is to assess, oversee, and approve the annual budget and its appropriations throughout the year. This critical duty ensures that the city engages in high-quality budgetary and financial management practices. To fulfill this fiduciary responsibility, council members must be fully informed about the city’s financial actions, status, goals, and detailed plans. Only with comprehensive information can they make decisions that best serve the city and its residents.

The mayor and his administration are responsible for creating the budget as well as managing and reporting the city's finances. This year, however, the proposed 2025 budget from the Cleveland Heights mayor raises significant concerns. The budget, as presented, is incomplete and lacks clarity about the mayor's goals and his administration's adherence to financial responsibilities, and his plans for delivering essential services within the city’s limited revenue.

Council members have taken a proactive role in addressing these shortcomings. They identified several key topics requiring more detailed information and submitted a list of questions to the mayor. These questions aimed to clarify critical areas of the budget before the council’s special Committee of the Whole meetings on Dec. 5 and 9. Unfortunately, as of Dec. 9, only one of these questions has received a satisfactory response.

Some of the missing information identified by council members includes, but is not limited to:

ARPA funding update : Council has repeatedly requested an update on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the third quarter of 2024. These funds significantly impact the city’s financial outlook for both 2024 and 2025.

: Council has repeatedly requested an update on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the third quarter of 2024. These funds significantly impact the city’s financial outlook for both 2024 and 2025. Status of 2024 Capital Budget items : Council needs to understand what capital projects planned for 2024 were completed, which remain unfinished, and how these will carry over into the 2025 budget.

: Council needs to understand what capital projects planned for 2024 were completed, which remain unfinished, and how these will carry over into the 2025 budget. 2025 Capital Budget : The proposed budget includes almost no capital expenditures, despite the mayor’s acknowledgment of significant capital needs. These should be planned and budgeted up front.

: The proposed budget includes almost no capital expenditures, despite the mayor’s acknowledgment of significant capital needs. These should be planned and budgeted up front. Reserve funds : While the 2024 budget detailed the starting and projected ending balances of reserve funds, this information is absent from the 2025 proposal.

: While the 2024 budget detailed the starting and projected ending balances of reserve funds, this information is absent from the 2025 proposal. Personnel costs : With a contract renewal for city service workers looming in 2025, council needs to know whether the budget’s significant personnel cost increases account for these anticipated expenses.

: With a contract renewal for city service workers looming in 2025, council needs to know whether the budget’s significant personnel cost increases account for these anticipated expenses. Deficit-reduction plan: The proposed budget already reflects a $1 million deficit, which could grow once capital needs are fully understood. Does the administration have a plan to address this shortfall, or does the mayor intend to draw from reserve funds?





The incomplete and disorganized nature of this year’s proposed budget is deeply concerning. At just 17 pages, it is far shorter and less detailed than previous budgets. For comparison, last year’s budget was 84 pages. A strong municipal budget should present clear and measurable goals, provide detailed departmental spending estimates, and delineate operational and capital budgets for transparency.

For Cleveland Heights to maintain its financial health and continue delivering vital services, city council must receive a more detailed and transparent budget. Without it, council cannot responsibly approve the proposed plan. This is not simply about numbers on a page—it is about ensuring the city has a clear, actionable plan to serve its residents and meet its financial obligations.

City council’s demand for more information is not an obstacle but rather a necessary step to safeguard Cleveland Heights’ future. Residents should support their council members in holding the administration accountable for presenting a budget that reflects thoughtful planning and prioritization. It’s not just a matter of fiduciary duty; it’s about protecting the financial well-being and quality of life for everyone in our community.