Mayor Seren nominates former Akron mayor as new CH city administrator

On Dec. 9, Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren announced that he will recommend Dan Horrigan, the former two-term mayor of Akron, to be the new city administrator at the Dec. 16 meeting of Cleveland Heights City Council.

The announcement states:

Horrigan served as the Mayor of Akron for two terms from Nov. 3, 2015 to Jan. 1, 2024.

Mayor Seren said, “We are so fortunate that Dan is available to fill this particular role both at this time in his career, and at a time of real momentum in Cleveland Heights. We are making progress building out City departments and streamlining processes, and Dan’s steady leadership and insights into the workings of a mid-sized municipal government will make him, if approved by Council, an enormous resource for the City.”

Horrigan brings over 20 years of experience in civil service to his role as City Administrator. Prior to his tenure as Akron’s Mayor, he served as the Clerk of Summit County’s Common Pleas Courts for eight years and represented Akron’s Ward 1 as a City Council Member from 1999 to 2007.

When asked about the transition from mayor to administrator, Horrigan said, “I’ve always said I want to work more than I want to run [for office]. I think public service is very noble. It’s an honor to work in the field, and it would be an honor to serve this function in Cleveland Heights.”

Moreover, Horrigan said he’s “interested in supporting the Mayor and his agenda.” Many of the initiatives Horrigan oversaw as Mayor of Akron parallel the current work at CH City Hall. Under Horrigan’s leadership, over 1,500 both market rate and affordable housing units were built, and he launched the Akron Home Repair program, similar to Cleveland Heights’ HRRC, to invest in aging housing stock.

Horrigan also made major strides in codifying equity in City policies. In 2017, he presented and passed the non-discrimination ordinance and created the Racial Equity and Social Justice Taskforce. Akron’s municipal equality index, which rates LGBTQ+ inclusion in municipal law and policy, went from 73/100 to 100/100 over the course of his two terms.

In regards to financial management, Horrigan increased investment dollars in Akron’s public works, police and fire departments. He also streamlined processes by implementing Workday, a finance and HR software that greatly improved the City’s functionality. Horrigan brings significant experience navigating upgrades to green spaces and public parks, two community centers, and the complete renovation of Akron’s Perkins Pool.

Horrigan also oversaw two major initiatives in Akron similar to Cleveland Heights’ current Climate Action and Resiliency Plan (CARP), which has just published its implementation strategies, and Safer Streets Initiative. Through the modernization of the utility system and investment in the tree canopy, Akron experienced a 97% reduction in air emissions and an overall 31% reduction in its carbon footprint.

In 2018, Horrigan launched the Great Streets initiative, integrating urban design, public space and transportation upgrades, and safer neighborhood policies in 13 of Akron’s business districts.

Horrigan is preceded by City Administrator Danny Williams, who, in September of this year, announced his plan to retire at the end of 2024.