What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Branch

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m.

Ukulele Jam. Bring your ukulele for an evening of strumming, singing, and generally having a good time. All levels, and listeners, are welcome. Music will be provided.

Lee Road Branch

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Monday, Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m.

Make Your Voice Heard: Legislative Testimony Writing Workshop. Join trans community advocate Harley Rubin (he/him) to learn how to write legislative testimony. At the state and local level, testimony can be used to support or oppose proposed legislation, and it can be written-only or spoken aloud during legislative sessions. This skill transcends one issue, and all are invited to learn how to use their voice in the legislative process. We will be creating draft testimony for a proposed state bill. Please bring a device to type your draft, if possible.

Noble Neighborhood Branch

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Mondays, Dec. 2 and 9; Wednesdays, Dec. 4 and 11, 9 a.m. to noon.

ASPIRE ESOL Classes. Formal English language lessons for non-English speakers provided through Cuyahoga Community College's (Tri-C) ASPIRE program. Classes are held two days a week, and are available for speakers at all levels, from beginners to advanced speakers. Students must register for the classes at the Tri-C ASPIRE website (www.tri-c.edu/ohio-options-for-adults/english-for-speakers-of-other-languages.html), or by calling the Delisle Options Center at 216-371-7138. Class schedule follows the Tri-C academic calendar.

University Heights Branch

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Monday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.

How the Black Death Almost Came to America: The 1620 Voyage of the Joseph. What effect did the absence of plague have on colonial America and the later United States? Possible answers to these questions involve everything from the jumping ability of fleas to the swimming capacity of rats—and invite us to see history as a multi-dimensional quest for understanding not only what happened but also what might have happened. Presented by Jason Opal, dean and director of The Ohio State University at Mansfield.