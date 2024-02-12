UH Civic Awards was a 'Super' evening

A super time was had by all at the 2024 University Heights Civic Awards on Nov. 13. The city celebrated its Superman origins with the event’s “A Better Tomorrow” theme, while it recognized people who are working hard to make University Heights an even better place to live, work and raise a family.



The theme is a shout out to Superman’s new motto, “Truth, Justice, and a Better Tomorrow.” The creators of the Superman comic book, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, both lived in University Heights.



John Carroll University (JCU) graduate and Channel 19 News reporter Rachel Vadaj returned for the second consecutive year to host the event.



The leadership team at JCU, developers Brad Kowit and Gregg Levy, and William T. Eberhard received the first-ever A Better Tomorrow awards.



“For University Heights, a better tomorrow is about revitalization and sustainability. It is about redevelopment,” said Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan. “But it is also about the transformative change that we have underway that will keep University Heights vital and dynamic for generations to come.”



JCU is committed to investing in a tomorrow where it remains a vibrant and successful institution and partner to the city.



JCU has dedicated more than $100 million to capital improvements over the last three years: a library reimagined for the 21st-century student, refreshed and upgraded residence halls, a premiere Athletic, Wellness, and Events Center, and renovations to apartment buildings.

Looking forward, JCU is embarking on the Gateway North project to bring a mix of retail, services, and apartment living to Fairmount Circle and Warrensville Center Road, anchored by a boutique grocery store.



“For the University’s continued partnership and commitment to vibrant growth, the city of University Heights recognizes the entire JCU community,” Brennan said, “with special thanks to President Al Miciak, Jeremiah Swetel, Maura Jochum, Mackenzie Makepeace, and Michael Christoff.”



Thanks to the work of many, including developers Kowit and Levy, the failed shopping center that today is University Square will be transformed into the Bell Tower Center. Target and Macy’s will remain, and redevelopment will include more than 200 new apartments, new retailers, a new restaurant, a remodeled parking garage, plus an Urban Air Adventure Zone trampoline and adventure park.



“If you drive by there tonight, it might not look any different. But the metamorphosis is underway,” Brennan said. “Soon, Bell Tower Center will emerge from the shell of what was University Square.”



Eberhard was honored for his work chairing the Municipal Complex Project Committee.



The Citizens Advisory Committee on Sustainability was named Citizens of the Year. These residents and stakeholders work together to advise the mayor and city on sustainability initiatives and policies to address climate change and improve the quality of life for residents. The committee includes Jeffrey Pearl, Elizabeth Englehart, Laurie Albright, Charlie Schreier, Mike Lonsdale, Emma Shook, Scott Urban, H. Lee Crumrine, and Micah Maliskas.



Hartley Bramhill Love of the city’s Beautiful Homes Committee presented awards for Best Front Door, Curb Appeal, Good Stewardship, Green Home, Hidden Gem, Sit-a-Spell, and Two-In-a-Row.



Monticello Middle School teacher Jon Diligente was recognized as Educator of the Year, and outgoing County Council Member Cheryl Stephens was named Public Servant of the Year for her work to secure $500,000 to renovate the University Square parking garage.



Service Director Allen Pennington and Front Desk Receptionist Lynnesha Hamilton were named City Employee of the Year and Co-Worker of the Year, respectively.



Brady Dindia took home the Volunteer of the Year award for her work on behalf of Coventry PEACE Campus.



Good Neighbor award recipients were Shannon Morris of Artful Cleveland, Jason Patrick Meyers and Eric Simna of WJCU 88.7 FM’s show NEO Rocks, Rosa Malin and the staff of Los Arcos Mexican Cocina, Heights Bicycle Coalition, First CALL, Heights Tree People, and the Cleveland Jewish News on its 60th anniversary. (A University Heights native, Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss accepted the award on behalf of First CALL.)



University Heights singer-songwriter Jason Patrick Meyers performed two songs during the ceremony, while the Mal Barron Duo played during a reception prior to the ceremony. Meyers thanked University Heights for its continued support of the arts and live music.