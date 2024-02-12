That house on Derbyshire

Sitting in Chester’s, a bar and restaurant on Coventry Road, one afternoon in 1976, with a few friends, one of us said we wished there was some place we could go and hang out that wasn’t a bar.



So, I hatched a plan right there. I announced that I was going to find an apartment where the rent was, maybe, $160 a month, and if those three friends, and four others, would all pay $10 a month, they could each have a key and total access to the place. It could be like a club. They readily agreed and so did four other friends. Most of us were artists, of one kind or another—musicians, visual artists, a writer, a dancer.



I found a basement apartment on Euclid Heights Boulevard, a block west of Coventry, that was perfect (for this), with its one bedroom all the way in the back, so it was separate from everything else. Everyone contributed whatever furniture they could spare or find. We dubbed the place “Chez Beaux Eau” (pronounced “Bozo”), and we were "Bozos." I got along really well with the building’s owner, who lived upstairs with his wife and son. But, after a few months, the man died. And his wife, who didn’t like us, kicked us out.



I found another place right away—one half of a side-by-side duplex on Derbyshire Road, a few houses from Lee Road, where we all knew the people living in the other half. This place was much more expensive, but it had four bedrooms, so in addition to my fellow Bozos each paying $10 a month, I also sublet the other bedrooms to make the rent.



Oddly, when my high school class was planning its 10th reunion, during the time I lived there, they couldn’t find me, even though I could see Heights High from my bedroom window—and even though my parents still lived at the same address as they had when I was in high school, and they still had the same phone number. The reunion committee did not try very hard to find me. Apparently, they tried hard not to find me.



My main job then was as a musician—playing in a rock band, which mostly rehearsed at night, somewhere else; writing songs; and arranging music for others’ recording sessions—all of which I did for hours every day, sitting in the sunroom, and looking out onto Derbyshire. I also wrote comedy routines to perform in nightclubs with the comedy-and-music duo Willio & Phillio. Some of those bits involved various types of puppets, so I’d practice those in front of the living room mirror. None of the many people coming in and out throughout the day thought anything of it.



That living room—which was filled with wacky stuff, like: about 30 hats, of all kinds, on one wall; an antique hat tree strung with Christmas tree lights; a larger-than-life-size cardboard-backed photo of a Canadian Mountie next to the door; a fishbowl, full of water, with only a working wristwatch (with the word “waterproof” in large letters on its face) in the water; a big stuffed bear with a “Hello. My name is . . .” sticker on it, bearing the name “Ted Hebert” (you have to say it in French); and so on—was also the Willio & Phillio secret clubhouse, where WJW-TV 8 shot the opening sequences for Willio & Phillio’s weekly spot on the “PM Magazine” TV show.



I also used to appear on Willio & Phillio’s radio show, which they hosted six mornings a week on WBBG-AM 1260. Sometimes I’d go down to the studio, but other times, I’d do it by phone, from that sunroom in the front of the house. And after Willio & Phillio left Cleveland for L.A., the now-nationally known radio personality Joe Benson took over the morning show on WBBG’s sister station, WWWM-FM (better known as “M105”), and I started appearing on his show. He would call at 6 a.m., waking me up after about three hour’s sleep, usually with words: “Baxter [my stage name at the time], stand by—we’re on in 30 seconds,” expecting me to be funny, which, somehow, I was.



But one of my favorite memories of living in that house is from December of one of those years. It was a particularly frigid winter, so, naturally, I asked one of the resident artists to make a large, professional-looking sign for the front yard that proclaimed: “We have ice-cold lemonade!” I used to sit in that sunroom, playing my guitar and watching people as they trudged past, through the snow, on their way to or from the Cedar and Lee bus stop, shuddering as they read the sign.



It just kind of seemed like the right thing to do, at that time in my life.