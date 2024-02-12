ROOTS awards celebrate educators and musicians

Roots of American Music (ROOTS) held its annual fall event on Oct. 24 at the Music Box Supper Club in Cleveland. As part of its yearlong refresh, the Cleveland Heights-based nonprofit celebrated its story and service to the community.

A vignette of ROOTS’ own “Blues is the Backbone” music education program was interactive, with teaching artist Jack Mizenko conducting the audience in the refrain of a blues song, and then of one adapted by students at Halle School.

Singer Evelyn Wright, accompanied by guitarist Michael Haburay and pianist Sebastain Mango, led guests through a vignette of the “Food for the Soul” program for seniors, which connects music with current topics, and sparks discussions among the seniors that encourage them to share their life experiences and revisit memories inspired by the music.

ROOTS acknowledged the contributions of its professional teaching and performing artists. Teaching artists during the 2023–24 fiscal year were Charlie Mosbrook, Ashley Brooke Bigler, Taylor Lamborn, Ray Flanagan, Esther Fitz, Kennedy Nagel, Sam Hooper, Jul Big Green, Beth Gatchell, Jack Mizenko and Jack DiAlesandro.

ROOTS and the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s senior manager of education, Liz Novak, presented two awards to recognize the talent and skill of those teaching artists who helped students craft the winning songs for the “Stop the Hate: Youth Sing Out” collaborative program. Two teaching artists—Sam Hooper and Charlie Mosbrook—were recognized for the music they composed to support the lyrics of the first-place and runner-up high school and middle school songs of 2023–24.

For a third time, ROOTS presented the William Woods Excellence in Teaching Award. Award recipient Mary Matisak’s work with the Stop the Hate program showcased her creativity and innovation in the classroom. Matisak’s collaboration with ROOTS teaching artist Esther Fitz significantly enhanced student learning and community engagement.

ROOTS performing artists present live music in adult day and senior residences to connect, teach, restore, inspire, share, and celebrate joy, life, and love through music. More than 50 performing artists were celebrated this year.

The awards concluded by recognizing ROOTS’ 2023–24 partners, each of which received a framed acknowledgment of the partnership: Fatima Family Center, Studio Institute, Nature Center at Shaker Lakes, Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Maltz Museum, Holden Forest and Gardens, Cuyahoga Valley Nature Conservancy, Trinity Cathedral, Heights Arts, Ingenuity Fest, Cleveland Montessori, Blossom Hill, ViaQuest, Bay Village, Independence Village, Eliza Jennings Health Campus, Oak Hill Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Dave’s Market in Hough, Medicore Transport and Achievement Centers, and My Choice.

The evening also featured good food, the musical stylings of the Mikey Silas Trio, and the celebration of the impact of ROOTS’ music enrichment on education and enjoyment, reaching 18,450 students and adults across Northeast Ohio.

For more information about Roots of American Music and its programs visit www.rootsofamericanmusic.org.