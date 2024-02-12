Remembering Simba

Simba Lugasy died on Oct. 19 at the age of 18.

Simba was the self-appointed Ambassador of Hampshire Road. He lived with his family in their bungalow between Middlehurst and Wilton roads. The entire neighborhood was his district, and anyone who passed by was his constituent.

The Lugasy family adopted Simba from the former Petland store on Lee Road when he was about eight weeks old. His mom, Merry Lugasy, said, “Simba made it clear from the start that he was a people person. He would jump up and cling to the window screen, begging to go outside.” She finally relented and his career was born.

Simba held office from his front porch—day and night, rain or shine. Whenever he saw someone coming down the sidewalk, he ran to greet them and showered them with attention. It didn’t matter how old they were, what they looked like or even if they weren’t a “cat person.” He treated everyone equally and made them feel special.

It was not unusual to see someone sitting on the sidewalk petting him, drawn in by his friendly attention. Bob Brown, a neighbor and interim director of Future Heights said, “Simba engaged with everyone walking by. He would come over and roll on his back and want you to pet him. He was a special cat.”

Simba made it a point to survey and assess his district regularly. He could be seen parading down the street with Merry and their dog, Roxy, greeting anyone he passed along the way. He would go as far west as Coventry, as far north as Mayfield, as far south as Euclid Heights Boulevard, and only once did he cross Superior.

He would visit neighbors on his own also, claiming their sunny front step or comfortable porch chair as his satellite office.

Neighbor Hallie Gustin said, “Simba brought joy to our neighborhood for many years.” He frequently visited their house and would join her family on walks. “As he got older,” she said, “we would check on how he was doing and remember all the happy memories that he brought to our family.”

In the days since his death, many neighbors have stopped to express their condolences. When asked what she will miss most about Simba, Merry said, “When you were with him, he really saw you. You felt chosen. There was just something special about him, he was a presence.”

No matter what was on your mind or how much of a hurry you were in, Simba made you stop, forget your worries, and feel special. He was an ambassador of kindness and acceptance that we all loved and needed. He will be greatly missed by many people.