Noble naturalists learn Ohio history

Fifth-grade students from Noble Elementary School immersed themselves in hands-on learning and made unforgettable memories at Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) on Oct. 30.

The young naturalists disconnected from their daily classroom routine and explored Ohio’s native beauty by hiking, climbing and exploring Kendall Ledges.

Students squeezed inside of the caves and gorges to discover the unique art carved into the stunning sand ledges. The interactive program centered around the ledges’ astonishing transformation over the course of millions of years of weathering, erosion and degradation.

A deep dive into nature at a national park helped to foster the genuine interest of the fifth-graders, through relevant involvement aimed at creating impactful and lasting educational outcomes.