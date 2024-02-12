Do voters know enough about gerrymandering?

Nov. 5 was an exciting day for me. It was democracy in real time—the foundation on which democracy works.

I stood at the polls 8–10 a.m. and gave last-minute mini-lessons on Issue 1, the ballot initiative which, if it had passed, would have addressed gerrymandering by changing the way Ohio draws its maps for state and congressional voting districts. Our current maps are unconstitutional yet still in use because the seven-person commission charged with drawing them followed a partisan agenda. No one could stop them.

The day was sunny and warm, and people swarmed to the polls. The line at the CH Community Center snaked all the way to Mayfield Road. The parking lot was full, and a constant stream of voters flowed in. Voter turnout in Cuyahoga County exceeded 64 percent, with turnout ranging from 48 to 80 percent in the 33 precincts of Cleveland Heights. Turnout was greater than the county average in 18 of those precincts.

It was a thrill to see the interest and to witness our residents exercising the right to vote. Voting is the vehicle for self-governance. Our democracy trusts citizens to make good decisions. I am a public-school advocate because public education exists to prepare young people to be informed and thoughtful voters.

I was relieved that voters listened patiently as I quickly shared the basics and asked them to vote yes on Issue 1. Many admitted to not understanding gerrymandering. I’ve been immersed in this topic for the last five years, and it’s easy to forget that other people are not! I was reminded that we need a lot more conversation about the structure of democracy, not just the benefits of electing one candidate over another.

Cleveland Heights is a Democratic stronghold. While Sen. Sherrod Brown earned 67 percent of the vote countywide, he garnered more than 80 percent in 28 Cleveland Heights precincts and more than 90 in 15. There was only one precinct where he didn’t earn the majority. You’d have to say he is beloved here. Vice President Kamala Harris also did well, earning 65 percent of the vote in the county and more than 80 percent in 28 Cleveland Heights precincts. She reached 90 percent in 10, five fewer than Brown.

These two races gave me a good way to measure voter behavior on Issue 1 in our liberal community. The issue, which failed statewide, passed by 64 percent in Cuyahoga County and received more than 80 percent of the vote in Cleveland Heights. Notably, however, Issue 1, receiving more than 90 percent of votes in only one precinct, did not do as well as the candidates. This says to me that the anti-gerrymandering movement has the potential for more support if we focus on the precincts with intense support for Brown but less support for Issue 1.

Based on my conversations with voters, many needed more information to comfortably vote yes; because of the secretary of state’s misleading ballot language, many voters may have voted no, thinking they were voting against gerrymandering.

Gerrymandering undermines democracy. It drowns out our voices. While the strength of our democracy lies in each citizen having one vote, gerrymandering diminishes the power of that vote. The outcome is rigged before you enter the voting booth. It breeds cynicism and fosters disengagement. The less participation there is in the process, the weaker our democracy becomes.

The Citizens Not Politicians coalition that fought to get the anti-gerrymandering amendment on the ballot is not done. Strengthening democracy is its mission. To succeed, more voters need to understand gerrymandering and how to fix it.