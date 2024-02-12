Dedicate Turkey Ridge as green space

On June 25 I sent a letter to members of CH City Council and Mayor Seren voicing concern regarding the Turkey Ridge development. Each member of city council responded. Mayor Seren did not. And so, I now write a public letter to the mayor:

As a resident of Cleveland Heights for over 40 years, I have always been proud of Cleveland Heights as a city that cares about its residents, cares about the environment and values green space.

Mayor Seren, you appear not to share these values. I am talking about the notion that, as our mayor, you would allow development of the Turkey Ridge site.

The Turkey Ridge site would be an environmental disaster if developed. Steep declines and erosion would damage and potentially destroy much of the surrounding area. Where is the city that values green space and sustainable building?

Turkey Ridge should be deeded, dedicated park space. As the entry point to our city from University Circle, what could be better than a beautiful tree canopy as a “Welcome to Cleveland Heights.” The site adjacent to Turkey Ridge is already a deeded, dedicated park, funded entirely by neighbors who believe green space IS a form of economic development.

There are many abandoned sites in this city begging for development. Focus your energy on those areas.

If the environmental concerns aren’t compelling enough, the Turkey Ridge land is virtually impossible to develop.

It will be the city’s problem when the developer abandons mid project due to cost and difficulty to build.

It will be the city’s problem when emergency services have limited access because Turkey Ridge is a narrow cliff.

It will be the city’s problem when the major traffic artery from University Circle into Cleveland Heights is blocked due to construction.

It will be the city’s problem when the traffic volume is a permanent bottleneck. The Edgehill/Overlook intersection is already dangerous. It will be much more dangerous. You are on notice.

Mayor Seren, walk this property with the residents you were elected to serve and dedicate Turkey Ridge as green space for everyone.