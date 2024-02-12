Coventry celebrates Winter Wonder Dec. 14

On Saturday, Dec. 14, Coventry Village will host Winter Wonder—a festive day filled with fun activities, unique shopping experiences, arts, and culture.

Coventry Village has long been celebrated as a small-business destination, where buying local is part of the community spirit. On Dec. 14, a full schedule of free Winter Wonder activities promises additional fun for all ages, with live music, warm drinks, ice sculptors, and photos with Santa—all within a five-minute walk.

Discover holiday treasures and one-of-a-kind gifts at Steve Presser’s Big Fun Vintage Toys, Grog Shop’s Jingle Bell Shop, and a pop-up from Brittany’s Record Shop—all spotlighting cherished pieces of Coventry’s vibrant retail scene.

Shoppers can find something special for everyone on their list, from Made Cleveland (voted Cleveland Scene's best gift shop) to Passport to Peru, Mac’s Backs, and more, including gift cards, stocking stuffers, and sweet treats.

Coventry Village is also home to 20 locally owned eateries, where visitors can enjoy a variety of delicious options to sip, snack, or chow down.

Pioneering resident-artist Robin VanLear, creator of Parade the Circle, will lead the popular Lantern Festival, comprising hands-on lantern-making workshops, a holiday sing-along, a Coventry School Alumni Reunion, and the annual Lantern Procession, where neighbors come together to light up Coventry in the darkest part of winter.

Following the parade, neighbors, Coventry PEACE Campus artists, Coventry School alumni, and paradegoers can enjoy a holiday karaoke after-party with themed drinks.

For event details, follow Coventry Village on Facebook and Instagram or visit coventryvillage.org.

These events are made possible by support from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, FutureHeights mini-grants, and donations from local businesses and Heights residents.