Church of the Saviour hosts Advent Festival Dec. 7

Church of the Saviour, located at 2537 Lee Road, will host its annual Advent Festival & Holiday Gift Market on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon.



This free-of-charge, popular community event will be chock-full of family-friendly attractions.



Live holiday music acts provide a festive backdrop to an extensive fair-trade and local gift market, featuring vendors such as the Interreligious Task Force on Central America, Women of the Cloud Forest, Amani Children's Foundation, and many more. These sellers are committed to ensuring craftspeople from around the world are fairly compensated for their work. It is the perfect venue to find beautiful, handmade, unique gifts.



In addition to the holiday gift market, the church's youth ministry will be serving fresh, made-on-site donuts and hot coffee for donations to support their annual mission trip. (This past summer, 42 church teens and adults visited Chillicothe to build five wheelchair ramps for homebound individuals to help them safely enter and exit their homes.)



In case the donuts aren't enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, Church of the Saviour's United Women in Faith have planned a scrumptious cookie walk where homemade treats will be available for purchase by the pound. All proceeds from the cookie walk will benefit the Fairfield Orphanage in Old Mutare, Zimbabwe, with which church has had a convenant relationship since 2001.



While strolling the gift market and cookie walk, families can keep their eyes peeled for stations of Dominick the Donkey's scavenger hunt, which recounts the story of Christmas. The hunt will include a walk through the church's gorgeous French-gothic style sanctuary and conclude with a prize for all participants.



Visit the church on Dec. 7 to get your holiday cheer on and do some good at the same time.