Annual Potters Co-op sale kicks off Dec. 6

Looking for unique, handmade gifts for the holidays? Look no further than the Cleveland Potters Co-op annual pottery sale, Dec. 6, 7, 8 and Dec. 14 and 15.

Taking place the first two weekends in December, the sale will feature one-of-a-kind art created by co-op members, including mugs, bowls, planters, trinkets and more. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet featured artists, learn about pottery classes taught by co-op members, and explore the studio space.

Sale hours are:

Friday, Dec. 6, 7–9 p.m.

Saturdays, Dec. 7 and 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays, Dec. 8 and 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.





For additional information, and to RSVP, visit www.facebook.com/events/1082989503457708/1082989516791040/.

The Cleveland Potters Co-op (3175 and 3177 Kensington Road, Cleveland Heights) is managed by Cleveland-area potters who share the expenses of operating a ceramics studio and offer classes to the community.