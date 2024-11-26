The halls are decked at N.B. White Gallery

The N.B. White Gallery at St. Paul's has decked its walls with paintings, photographs, and woodworks this winter season. The show opens on Friday, Dec. 6, with an artist’s reception 5–7 p.m.

The bold and colorful paintings were created by DeAnne Smith of Cleveland, and by Jules Briggs, a Detroit-based painter and sculptor. J.W. Cooper’s photographs are on display as well, as are works in wood by Mike Nathal.

Smith creates flow in her art with shapes, patterns, and vibrant colors. Her large-scale, abstract paintings are influenced by her surroundings and by nature.

Briggs similarly uses a bold palette in her personal and fantastical artwork, portraying dreamscapes, fantasy scenes, and fictional characters. Influenced by personal experience and emotionality, each of her works tells a story of an emotional imprint from child, and young adulthood. In addition to her paintings, the exhibition includes some of Briggs’s sculptural work.

Cooper grew up with Life, Look, and National Geographic magazines. He was captivated by the work of numerous photojournalists as a boy. A self-taught photographer, he specializes in portraits and musical venues and has enjoyed capturing vintage Americana, old cars, and structures of years past in his work.



Nathal is a talented carver and turner with an eye for shape and finishing. His three-dimensional works emphasize free-flowing shapes that evolve as he "reads the wood." He prefers to work with "reclaimed wood" salvaged from trees that would otherwise be destroyed or used as firewood. The classic shapes of his pieces are borrowed from sources that include Native American pottery.

The church and gallery welcome visitors. St. Paul's Episcopal Church (216-932-5815) is located at intersection of Coventry Road and Fairmount Boulevard.





