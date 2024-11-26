Fly away with 'Peter/Wendy' at Dobama Theatre

Dec. 6–29, Dobama Theatre will present the professional Cleveland premiere of “Peter/Wendy,” a heartfelt, ethereal adaptation of J. M. Barrie’s classic Peter Pan, by Jeremy Bloom.

Directed by Nathan Motta, Dobama Theatre’s artistic director, this family-friendly holiday show offers an immersive, interactive experience to delight kids and adults alike. Fairies, pirates, mermaids, and more will take the stage, encouraging audiences to think of and share their “happy thoughts.”

“The idea of ‘thinking a happy thought’ might seem trite or childish on the surface, but, as it turns out, happy thoughts can elevate us, and sharing gratitude and happiness with others lifts them up as well. We hope that ‘Peter/ Wendy’ will help do just that for audiences this December,” said Motta.

Playwright Jeremy Bloom describes “Peter/Wendy” as his “dream project,” and tried to “tell the story as purely as it has ever been told.” Bloom’s adaptation emphasizes the power of imagination, insisting on simplistic sets and minimal use of technology to focus closely on the actors’ ability to bring the story to life.

METRMag [of Massachusetts] said of the play, “The charming story may well feel, to some, like that nice, warm virtual hug very much needed during this harsh, cold winter.” The San Francisco Examiner wrote that it “engagingly explores the questions of innocence, friendship, family and loss that have made the story a classic for more than a century.”

Dobama’s production features a dynamic cast comprising Kelsey Angel Baehrens* (Peter), Mikaela Ray (Wendy), Charles Mayhew Miller (Lost Boy/Mermaid), Diwe Augustin-Glave (Tiger Lily), Abigail Jarvis (Tinkerbell), Lara Mielcarek* (Mrs. Darling/Hook), Trey Gilpin (Mr. Darling/Smee), Roxana Bell (Swing), Mariah Hamburg (Swing), and Zak Tahsin (Swing). (* Denotes members of Actors’ Equity Association.)

Performances are Thursdays through Sundays, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2:30 p.m. For a complete performance schedule, ticket prices, and reservations, call the Dobama Theatre Box Office at 216-932-3396 or visit www.dobama.org/peter-wendy.

Dobama is committed to making live professional theater accessible to everyone. Pay-what-you-can tickets are available for anyone who cannot afford a full price ticket. Any available seat can be purchased at the box office at a pay-what-you-can price beginning one hour prior to every performance. Additionally, for performances on Dec. 8 and 12, all tickets are pay-what-you-can.