Recycle yard signs Nov. 5â€“24

The Cleveland Heights Green Team, in partnership with the Heights Libraries and the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes, will collect campaign and other yard signs Nov. 5–24.

The signs will be transported to the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District (CCSWD) facility, where arrangements will be made for their recycling. Unwanted yard signs are not recyclable via curbside recycling.

Sign materials such as plastic film, corrugated plastic and cardboard, and metal stands are recycled by Northcoast Recycling Specialists in Wickliffe. The plastic is marketed to compounders that convert the material into pellets for making items such as plastic bags and plastic toys. Paper is sent to a fiber recycler. The metal is recycled through a local scrap yard.

Collection boxes will be located at Heights Libraries’ Lee Road branch, near the drive-through book return, and at the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes by the composting corral.

Residents also can drop off yard signs at the Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights service centers and at CCSWD (4750 East 131 St. in Garfield Heights). Visit CCSWD’s website, www.cuyahogarecyles.org, for more details.



For additional information, visit www.chgreenteam.org or send an e-mail to greenteam@chgreenteam.org.