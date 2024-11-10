Turkey Ridge should not be developed

We live in a city known for its natural beauty (especially its trees) and climate awareness. Cleveland Heights has been designated as “Tree City USA” for over 20 years and prominently features a tree in its logo. Upon his election, Mayor Seren outlined sustainability and climate action as cornerstones of his new government, hiring a sustainability and resiliency coordinator and announcing the creation of a Climate Action and Resilience Plan.

Seemingly, Mayor Seren and the Cleveland Heights government have failed to remember the importance of these ideals in active governance.

From 2011 to 2017, Cleveland Heights saw a more than 10% decline in tree canopy. The Turkey Ridge natural area is a key provider of tree canopy and wildlife habitat in the Edgehill Road neighborhood, and is crucial to maintaining a connected tree canopy and providing shade to the busy sidewalk on the hill. The environmental importance of the habitat to the animals—especially the namesakes of the area, the turkeys—cannot be ignored.

The minor economic benefit of the development is not worth the impact on the environment.

There are many environmental factors at play that lay directly counter to the city’s stated climate goals.

The development of Turkey Ridge has been brought up before; in 2014 the city entered an agreement with Visconsi Companies to sell the lot for the development of 10 townhomes. The deal ultimately fell apart after public backlash, a lawsuit and outrage over extreme tax abatements.

Now, a 2024 proposal from a group led by Perotti Development is attempting to pack even more homes—20—into this essential natural area.

The developers, namely Tim Perotti, have not welcomed community feedback. In a conversation with a community member opposed to the development, Perotti brushed aside all concerns, saying they had no merit, and stated that he had Mayor Seren’s full support on the project.

Fostering an active community conversation is another cornerstone of the trust placed by the voters in their elected officials, and it seems again that Cleveland Heights officials have lost their way.

As a teen who has lived on Edgehill Road for my entire life, I feel compelled to send a message to the mayor’s office and CH City Council: The development of Turkey Ridge is not wanted, and it would be a step in the wrong direction.