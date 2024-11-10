Survey seeks to measure single-use plastic consumption

According to data from Upstream, 561 billion disposable food items are used every year in the U.S., from which a staggering 79% comes from takeout and delivery. Take-out plastic and plastic accessories are used for a few minutes or not at all, and they never disappear. Most plastics are not recyclable, and end up littering the environment, filling landfills, contaminating water, or being incinerated into dangerous breakdown products and greenhouse gasses.

“We see the impact of single-use plastic pollution in every cleanup and green-space beautification we conduct in the Heights. Most of the waste we collect is discarded take-out single use plastics,” said Dr. Kathy Smachlo, a member of the Cleveland Heights Green Team (CHGT) and team liaison to Beyond Plastics, a national organization that works to end plastic pollution.

CHGT is currently conducting a survey designed to understand and catalog the approaches Heights restaurants are taking regarding single use plastic, asking restaurants and patrons to provide their observations of restaurant policies when ordering takeout. The crowdsourced data will help the group formulate a plan based on outreach and advocacy. The survey can be found at www.chgreenteam.org.

Recognizing the growing problem, municipalities across the U.S. are stepping up with initiatives to reduce single-use plastics in restaurants, including banning specific plastic items altogether. San Francisco has banned the use of plastic straws and requires restaurants to use compostable or recyclable alternatives. Boston has implemented a ban on single-use plastic bags, while some cities are incentivizing businesses to switch to reusable or biodegradable packaging options.

One notable approach is the "Skip the Stuff" campaign, which aims to reduce unnecessary waste by legislating that restaurants provide items such as plastic utensils, straws, plastic-packaged condiments, and napkins only if specifically requested by the customer. According to Smachlo, “this is an easy and effective way to decrease plastic waste, reduce costs and protect health.”

Some Heights restaurants have embraced the “Skip the Stuff” concept. Boaz in University Heights lets customers ordering online choose whether plasticware and napkins are desired or not, while Stone Oven in Cleveland Heights enables customers to “opt out” of plasticware. Foodhisattva in Cleveland Heights asks patrons to list how many utensils, if any, are desired, and Aladdin’s in Cedar Fairmount has a policy to provide plastic utensils and napkins only upon request.

Carson Zagger, Aladdin’s general manager, explained, “The reasoning behind this decision is threefold: reduce cost, reduce plastic waste, and reduce manual effort.”

Several of the restaurants guessed that about 50% of customers decline accessories with their take-out orders.

“Ideally, all disposable accessories in restaurants should be provided only when they are needed,” said Smachlo. “Also, for takeout beverages, ‘Bring Your Own Cup’ should not only be allowed but encouraged.”

Starbucks gives a small discount for using one’s own cup, and Rising Star gladly welcomes the practice.

“In the Heights, simple steps like ‘Skip the Stuff’ and ‘Bring Your Own Cup’ can have a significant impact on the amount of plastic waste we generate,” said Smachlo. “Plastic pollution experts believe that legislation is the right path for single-use plastic reduction.”