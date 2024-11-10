Racial Equity Buddies hosts two community events

Racial Equity Buddies (REB), a multifaith, multigenerational, multiracial group that organizes events, learning experiences, and community-building, invites community members to join in two November events.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12,6:30–8:30 p.m., at Forest Hill Church (3031 Monticello Blvd.), the group will host a community event focused on post-election healing, regardless of the results of the November election. The group is excited to welcome local award-winning poets Quartez Harris and Kortney Morrow, who will lead a poetry-writing session. Harris and Morrow will be joined by Chiq Montgomery, who will engage participants in artistic journaling. The evening will begin with a vegan meal and include music and time for connecting, as well.



REB is committed to building relationships across differences, and this event welcomes all who share that goal. The meal, supplies, and materials will be provided, but an RSVP is required. E-mail racialequitybuddies@gmail.com to sign up.



On Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., Heather McGhee, author of The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, will join REB via Zoom. Her book's thesis resonates with Dr. Martin Luther King's statement, "Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly."



The Sum Of Us examines and reveals the cost white people bear as a result of racist policies and practices. The book dives into the history of how America got to this point, but also offers a solution, The Solidarity Dividend—the idea that people can overcome the zero-sum mentality by coming together to fight for policies that benefit the collective. Those attending the event will benefit from reading the book beforehand. Register for the Zoom event here: https://bit.ly/REBCLENOV18.

To learn more about the work Racial Equity Buddies is doing, in-person and virtually, check out the organization’s website: https://bit.ly/REBuddiesCLE.