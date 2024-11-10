Heights Libraries seeks new board members

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library is accepting applications for two open board positions. Applications are due Friday, Nov. 22, by noon. The new board members will replace current board chair Vikas Turakhia, who is rolling off the board after serving his full seven-year term, and Melissa Soto-Schwartz, who is stepping down after two years.



Prospective applicants are strongly encouraged to attend an information meeting about library board service on Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., or Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. The meetings will take place at the Lee Road Branch, 2345 Lee Road, in the administrative office located on the second floor of the library.



Those applicants who plan to attend must RSVP to Library Director Nancy Levin (216-932-3600 ext. 1240). If there are no RSVPs for a meeting, it will be cancelled.



“It’s a big commitment—service is seven years,” said Levin. “But the rewards are also big: a chance to make a positive, long-lasting impact on one of the greatest public service agencies in the area. Public libraries offer necessary and free services to all, and being a part of that is incredibly rewarding.”



The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education (BOE), which appoints library board members, will interview candidates on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at a time to be determined. Each interview lasts roughly 15 minutes.



The BOE considers the following criteria in making an appointment to the library’s board of trustees:

Consideration will be given to a diversity of interests, a balance of age, sex, ethnic background and socioeconomic levels, geographic distribution, and experience and/or knowledge in a variety of fields.

The board should strive to include members with: professional experience in law, education, marketing, finance/accounting and personnel; practical business experience, executive ability, management skills, plain common sense, and political know–how.

Because of the requirements of funding and support, consideration will be given to people who are active in community affairs and have access to resources and/or affiliations with other organizations of importance to the library.

Nominees should have an interest in the work of the public library; a commitment to its goals; a recognition of its importance as a center of information for community culture, recreation and continuing education; and the ability to work as a member of a team. They should be willing to ask questions, offer criticism and make suggestions. They should have the courage to plan creatively.

A commitment to the concepts of intellectual freedom is essential.





Interested applicants can download an application from the library ‘s website, heightslibrary.org.

Completed applications can be submitted in person to the library’s Lee Road administrative office, or via e-mail to director@heightslibrary.org.